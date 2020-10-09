Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest Mason City CSD data

Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid): 3300

Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District: 650

Current buildings or programs with known positive cases: NONE - No MCCSD buildings or programs with known positive cases for the week of 10/5-10/9

Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.

A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard

Newman Catholic Schools COVID-19 Data Report