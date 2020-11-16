 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest local data
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest local data

Download PDF COVID-19

Monday, Nov. 16

Data Snapshot

  • 188,332 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/16/2020).
    • 2,714 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/16/2020).
    • 1,224 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/16/2020).
    • 1,458 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/16/2020).
  • 1,991 deaths in Iowa (11/16/2020).
    • 32 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/16/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 10/30-11/12 - Max 40%, Min 14%                                      

individuals positive nov 16.png

REGION 2


REGION 2

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Nov. 9;5;7;7;81

Nov. 10;3;4;8;64

Nov. 11;1;3;4;25

Nov. 12;1;3;10;65

Nov. 13;0;7;1;16

