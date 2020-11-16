Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest local data

Monday, Nov. 16
Data Snapshot
- 188,332 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/16/2020).
- 2,714 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/16/2020).
- 1,224 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/16/2020).
- 1,458 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/16/2020).
- 1,991 deaths in Iowa (11/16/2020).
- 32 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/16/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 10/30-11/12 - Max 40%, Min 14%
