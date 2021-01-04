Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data

Monday, Jan. 4
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 284,873 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (01/04/2021).
- 4,366 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (01/04/2021).
- 3,824 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (01/04/2021).
- 479 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (01/04/2021).
- 3,992 deaths in Iowa (01/04/2021).
- 63 deaths in Cerro Gordo (01/04/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 12/21/2020 - 01/03/2021 - Max 24%, Min 0%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.
Public Health Scam Alert
CG Public Health has been alerted to a scam in which seniors are being called and asked about scheduling their vaccination. Questions are being asked to try to get their personal data. CG Public Health and any Public Health organization will NOT be calling anyone to get personal information or to set up COVID-19 Vaccine administration. When the time comes to vaccinate the public, we will have information distributed through our media partners, social media, as well as our website.