Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data

Download PDF COVID-19

Monday, Oct. 5

Data Snapshot

  • 92,980 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/05/2020).
    • 1,114 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/05/2020).
    • 893 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/05/2020).
    • 198 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (10/05/2020).
  • 1,387 deaths in Iowa (10/05/2020).
    • 23 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/05/2020).
  • 19,854 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (10/04/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Iowa positive case rate continues climb, now fifth in US
MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Sept. 21;0;2;1;5

Sept. 22;0;0;0;1

Sept. 23;0;1;2;0

Sept. 24;1;0;2;7

Sept. 25;0;0;0;0

