Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data

Monday, Oct. 5
Data Snapshot
- 92,980 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/05/2020).
- 1,114 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/05/2020).
- 893 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/05/2020).
- 198 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (10/05/2020).
- 1,387 deaths in Iowa (10/05/2020).
- 23 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/05/2020).
- 19,854 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (10/04/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
