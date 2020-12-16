Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Mason City press conference today

Monday, Dec. 16

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. This data shows a very clear and present danger, as our current positive case count is already straining our healthcare and infrastructure systems. We desperately need the green trend line to come up at a rapid pace. If our behaviors do not change the effects of this positive case load could be devastating to our healthcare and infrastructure systems.