 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Mason City press conference today
0 comments
alert top story
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Mason City press conference today

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Covid-19 weblogo

Monday, Dec. 16

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 260,237 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (12/16/2020).
    • 4,061 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (12/16/2020).
    • 2,999 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (12/16/2020).
    • 1,010 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (12/16/2020).
  • 3,354 deaths in Iowa (12/16/2020).
    • 52 deaths in Cerro Gordo (12/16/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 12/02-12/15 - Max 24%, Min 5%                                      

percent positive dec. 16.png

                                    

Days to Double

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.  This data shows a very clear and present danger, as our current positive case count is already straining our healthcare and infrastructure systems.  We desperately need the green trend line to come up at a rapid pace.  If our behaviors do not change the effects of this positive case load could be devastating to our healthcare and infrastructure systems.

days to double dec. 16.png

                       

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

REGION 2


REGION 2

Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference

Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel.  Panelists include:

  • Pastor Dan Gerrietts – Senior Pastor, Trinity Lutheran Church
  • Dr. Brent Seaton – Clinical Neuropsychologist, MercyOne North Iowa
  • Brian Hanft – Public Health Director, CG Public Health

The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.

WATCHDOG JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Nov. 9;5;7;7;81

Nov. 10;3;4;8;64

Nov. 11;1;3;4;25

Nov. 12;1;3;10;65

Nov. 13;0;7;1;16

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News