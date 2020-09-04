Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Labor Day Weekend reminders

Friday, Sept. 4
Data Snapshot
- 68,049 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (09/04/2020).
- 863 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (09/04/2020).
- 592 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (09/04/2020).
- 271 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (09/04/2020).
- 1,141 deaths in Iowa (09/04/2020).
- 20 deaths in Cerro Gordo (09/04/2020).
- 15,876 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (09/03/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Be a Part of the Solution, Not a Part of the Problem
With every holiday weekend comes a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa. We saw it after Memorial Day, and again after Independence Day. Recently Iowa had replaced Texas, Florida, and Arizona as the nation's top COVID-19 hot spot, with the highest rate of infections and an almost 11% positive testing rate. Going into this holiday weekend it is important that we all own our current situation.
“You don’t want to be someone who’s propagating the outbreak,” states Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “You want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”
Your actions this holiday weekend could be the determining factor in our children staying in school, our businesses staying open, your friends, neighbors, and family members remaining, and those at highest risk becoming hospitalized or dying.
Common sense preventative measures are vital this holiday weekend. Wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often, avoid large groups, stay home if you are sick or feeling ill, and avoid traveling outside of your community. It is vital that we stop the rise in positive COVID-19 cases as we move into the fall and flu season. Stay safe, be smart, stop the spread.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.