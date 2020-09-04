Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Labor Day Weekend reminders

Friday, Sept. 4

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus .

With every holiday weekend comes a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa. We saw it after Memorial Day, and again after Independence Day. Recently Iowa had replaced Texas, Florida, and Arizona as the nation's top COVID-19 hot spot, with the highest rate of infections and an almost 11% positive testing rate. Going into this holiday weekend it is important that we all own our current situation.