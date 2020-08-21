Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Flu vaccines more vital than ever

Friday, August 21

The combination of COVID-19 and seasonal Influenza has the potential to overwhelm our hospitals and cripple our medical resources. It is more important than ever to make sure to get vaccinated against this year’s seasonal flu virus to prevent flu-related illness and diminish the strain on our healthcare system. The recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report contains the recommendations that doctors, nurses and pharmacists will follow for the 2020-21 flu season.