Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Flu vaccines more vital than ever
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Flu vaccines more vital than ever

Download PDF COVID-19

Friday, August 21

Data Snapshot

  • 54,709 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/21/2020).
    • 692 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/21/2020).
    • 511 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (08/21/2020).
    • 181 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (08/21/2020).
  • 1,017 deaths in Iowa (8/21/2020)
    • 20 deaths in Cerro Gordo (8/21/2020)
  • 14,211 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/20/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Flu Vaccine:  More Important than Ever

The combination of COVID-19 and seasonal Influenza has the potential to overwhelm our hospitals and cripple our medical resources.  It is more important than ever to make sure to get vaccinated against this year’s seasonal flu virus to prevent flu-related illness and diminish the strain on our healthcare system.  The recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report contains the recommendations that doctors, nurses and pharmacists will follow for the 2020-21 flu season. 

To view this report, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/rr/rr6908a1.htm?s_cid=rr6908a1_w&fbclid=IwAR2vw2h8fG4aYGsTIVNIhBY3BWn1chPC5V9GHJ-k4PmBpjzg2ngE2fIqcrA

