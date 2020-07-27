Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Deaths surpass forecast, public health scam warning
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

COVID-19 event risk map screenshot

Map depicting the risk of infection by attending a gathering or event of 25 people in Cerro Gordo County.
Download PDF COVID-19

Monday, July 27

Data Snapshot

  • 42,485 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/27/2020).
    • 541 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/27/2020).
    • 137 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
  • 829 deaths in Iowa
    • 16 deaths in Cerro Gordo
  • 11,322 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/26/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

We are in This Together, Disinformation Stops With You

During this state of emergency, it is important to rely on trusted sources of information.  Together we can stop the spread of disinformation.  Follow the link below for a toolkit designed to help you combat disinformation, misinformation, and malinformation. 

https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/SLTTCOVIDToolkit_FINAL_508.pdf

Iowa’s COVID-19 Responsible Deaths Surpass Originally Predicted Forecast

The official death toll in Iowa has surpassed the originally grim number predicted in late March of this year.  Now, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts 1,100 to 1,800 total deaths by November 1st, 2020.  Noting, the lower number is only achievable if all Iowans wear masks or cloth facial coverings whenever in public and where social distancing is difficult.

Iowa’s virus deaths surpass grim forecast

For more information, visit: https://nonpareilonline.com/news/local/iowa-s-virus-deaths-surpass-grim-forecast/article_10a367c2-ded9-52dc-8527-893ea34bbbd0.html

Beware of Public Health Scam

CG Public Health has become aware of a telephone scam involving false COVID-19 contact tracing and a request for payment over the phone for a home COVID-19 testing kit.  CG Public Health will never ask for banking or credit card information over the phone.  If you receive a telephone call of this nature, hang up and contact your local authorities. 

