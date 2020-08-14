You have permission to edit this article.
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: death toll reaches 18
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: death toll reaches 18

Wednesday, August 14

Data Snapshot

  • 50,808 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/14/2020)
    • 667 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/14/2020)
    • 433 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
  • 964 deaths in Iowa
    • 18 deaths in Cerro Gordo
  • 13,441 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/13/2020)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

