Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: death toll reaches 18

Wednesday, August 14
Data Snapshot
- 50,808 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/14/2020)
- 667 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/14/2020)
- 433 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
- 964 deaths in Iowa
- 18 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 13,441 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/13/2020)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
