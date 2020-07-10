Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: County's cases quadruple, free virtual counseling, assistance

Friday, July 10
Data Snapshot
- 33,759 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/10/2020).
- 228 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/10/2020).
- 742 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 8,662 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/09/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Case Counts Quadruple in the Last Three Weeks
Recently, COVID-19 cases have spread throughout our communities at a rapid pace. On June 19th, just 21 days ago, 57 total cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County. As of today, 228 total cases were reported, and the number is projected to only climb higher. That is an astonishing amount of cases in such a short time. Looking at the Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) data on the State’s coronavirus website (coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/rmcc-data), we currently are trending upwards regarding patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU and patients admitted in the last 24 hours.
New positive coronavirus cases in Iowa jumped Friday by the highest one-day increase since May as state health department data also reflects increasing hospitalizations and patients in intensive care.
Known positive cases increased by 744 in the last 24 hours as of Friday morning to 33,756. It’s the highest one-day jump since May 26 when state data showed an increase of 795 new positive cases. The number of deaths rose Friday by three to 742.
While some of the increase in new cases may be a result of increased testing, the data also shows the state’s percentage of positive cases has risen to 9.3%, the highest level since late May.
If we continue this trend of transmission, how does that impact students and teachers preparing to go back to school in late August? Are businesses going to be able to sustain operations? What will our case counts be then? Our community has already suffered enough economic and personal hardships since our first case on March 24th. Be a good neighbor, friend, customer, and resident by accepting the role we all must put into action for the months to come. Stay a minimal 6 feet away from those that do not live with you, wear your mask properly when in public, and wash your hands.
Call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777 if you are experiencing any of the symptoms below:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Visit cghealth.com for more information on COVID-19.
COVID Recovery Iowa Offering Free Virtual Counseling and Assistance
The State of Iowa has received federal funding from FEMA to offer free virtual counseling and assistance to those affected, in any way, by COVID-19. COVID Recovery Iowa provides counseling, virtual activities, referrals, and help finding resources to any Iowan seeking assistance or a listening ear. Iowans of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn creative strategies for coping with the effects of the pandemic. COVID Recovery Iowa will announce additional programs in the coming weeks to help Iowans build coping skills and resilience.
Anxiety. Loneliness. Anger. Sense of loss. All these feelings are normal, and the pandemic does not affect everyone the same way. You may feel fine and confident one day and overwhelmed the next. Your family members may feel things differently – and at different times – than you. You will never be asked to share payment or health insurance information, or your last name. And all services are confidential. Counselors are available 24/7. If you are interested in this service, call 1-844-775-WARM or visit covidrecoveryiowa.org/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.