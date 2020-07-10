Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: County's cases quadruple, free virtual counseling, assistance

New positive coronavirus cases in Iowa jumped Friday by the highest one-day increase since May as state health department data also reflects increasing hospitalizations and patients in intensive care.

Known positive cases increased by 744 in the last 24 hours as of Friday morning to 33,756. It’s the highest one-day jump since May 26 when state data showed an increase of 795 new positive cases. The number of deaths rose Friday by three to 742.

While some of the increase in new cases may be a result of increased testing, the data also shows the state’s percentage of positive cases has risen to 9.3%, the highest level since late May.

If we continue this trend of transmission, how does that impact students and teachers preparing to go back to school in late August? Are businesses going to be able to sustain operations? What will our case counts be then? Our community has already suffered enough economic and personal hardships since our first case on March 24th. Be a good neighbor, friend, customer, and resident by accepting the role we all must put into action for the months to come. Stay a minimal 6 feet away from those that do not live with you, wear your mask properly when in public, and wash your hands.