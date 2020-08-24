Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Child care options still available

Monday, August 24
Data Snapshot
- 56,585 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/24/2020).
- 717 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/24/2020).
- 530 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (08/24/2020).
- 187 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (08/24/2020).
- 1,040 deaths in Iowa (8/24/2020)
- 20 deaths in Cerro Gordo (8/24/2020)
- 14,602 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/23/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Child Care Options Are Still Available
With schools around our communities returning to session it is important to know that, if you are struggling with child care, there are options. Consultants with Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral (ICCRR) can refer parents to programs and providers that are most likely to meet their specific needs. Whether you are unsure if you can afford child care, where to find child care in your area, need supplemental child care, or have other questions, ICCRR can help you along the way.
For more information, visit: https://iowaccrr.org/families/
To speak with a consultant, dial: 855-244-5301. Phone lines are open Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. or email the parent referral team at childcare@caeiowa.org
Concerned about COVID-19?
