Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Child care options still available

Monday, August 24

With schools around our communities returning to session it is important to know that, if you are struggling with child care, there are options. Consultants with Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral (ICCRR) can refer parents to programs and providers that are most likely to meet their specific needs. Whether you are unsure if you can afford child care, where to find child care in your area, need supplemental child care, or have other questions, ICCRR can help you along the way.