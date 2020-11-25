Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: CARES Act funding still available, latest school data

Wednesday, Nov. 25
Data Snapshot
- 218,947 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/25/2020).
- 3,371 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/25/2020).
- 1,460 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/25/2020).
- 1,869 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/25/2020).
- 2,271 deaths in Iowa (11/25/2020).
- 42 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/25/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 11/11-11/24 - Max 44%, Min 15%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. This data shows a very clear and present danger, as our current positive case count is already straining our healthcare and infrastructure systems. We desperately need the green trend line to come up at a rapid pace. If our behaviors do not change the effects of this positive case load could be devastating to our healthcare and infrastructure systems.
Community Health Center of Mason City Has a New COVID-19 Testing Location
The Community Health Center of Mason City will be moving their rapid COVID-19 testing to a new location beginning Monday, November 23. The new testing location will be at 1425 S. Federal Ave. This site will allow staff to work indoors during the winter months by having vehicles pull into the facility.
Cares Act Funding is Still Available
NICAO has funding available to help individuals during the pandemic who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, and need assistance with overdue: rent, water/sewer bills, or childcare bills. In addition, funds are available for emergency assistance to support individuals who are required to self-isolate or quarantine due to coronavirus. Visit the following links for more information.
https://nicao-online.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-CSBG-Cares-Act-Online-Application-Rent.-Water.ChildCare.Emergency.pdf
Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report
The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.
*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 (Thanksgiving Break Week)
# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported
# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported
# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
November 23
1
1
5
19
November 24
2
0
7
11
Student daily absenteeism for illness by building this week ranged from 1.2% to 7.5%.
For the week, the district average student absenteeism for illness is 4.2%.
Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid): 3300
Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District: 650
Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:
Harding Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary
Lincoln Intermediate
John Adams Middle School
Mason City High School, Mason City Alternative School
Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.
A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard
Newman Catholic Schools COVID-19 Data Report
Daily updates will identify active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff currently in quarantine in order to be transparent with the community yet maintain student and staff privacy. The data can be found here: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/.
Clear Lake Community Schools COVID-19 Data Report
Weekly updates will be provided Fridays by 4:00 p.m. To view this data please follow the link below.
Concerned about COVID-19?
