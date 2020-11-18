Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional deaths, press conference today, Minnesota to close bars, gyms

Wednesday, Nov. 18
Data Snapshot
- 195,513 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/18/2020).
- 2,901 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/18/2020).
- 1,261 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/18/2020).
- 1,605 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/18/2020).
- 2,064 deaths in Iowa (11/18/2020).
- 35 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/18/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 10/30-11/12 - Max 37%, Min 3%.
Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelists include:
- Brian Hanft – Public Health Director, CG Public Health
The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.
State of Minnesota to announce closure of restaurants, bars, and gyms
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms, fitness centers, and put organized indoor youth sports on hold for four weeks. A stark reminder to the citizens of North Iowa what could become of our own situation if we are not able to slow the current pace of COVID-19 infections in our area.
Concerned about COVID-19?
