Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional deaths, press conference today, Minnesota to close bars, gyms
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional deaths, press conference today, Minnesota to close bars, gyms

  • Updated
Download PDF COVID-19

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Data Snapshot

  • 195,513 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/18/2020).
    • 2,901 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/18/2020).
    • 1,261 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/18/2020).
    • 1,605 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/18/2020).
  • 2,064 deaths in Iowa (11/18/2020).
    • 35 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/18/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 10/30-11/12 - Max 37%, Min 3%.

Individuals positive Nov. 18

                               

REGION 2


REGION 2

Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference

Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel.  Panelists include:

  • Brian Hanft – Public Health Director, CG Public Health

The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.

Watch Now: Mason City COVID-19 press conference

 

State of Minnesota to announce closure of restaurants, bars, and gyms

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms, fitness centers, and put organized indoor youth sports on hold for four weeks.  A stark reminder to the citizens of North Iowa what could become of our own situation if we are not able to slow the current pace of COVID-19 infections in our area.

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Nov. 9;5;7;7;81

Nov. 10;3;4;8;64

Nov. 11;1;3;4;25

Nov. 12;1;3;10;65

Nov. 13;0;7;1;16

