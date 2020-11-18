Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional deaths, press conference today, Minnesota to close bars, gyms

The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms, fitness centers, and put organized indoor youth sports on hold for four weeks. A stark reminder to the citizens of North Iowa what could become of our own situation if we are not able to slow the current pace of COVID-19 infections in our area.