Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional death reported, press conference today, legal advice

Wednesday, July 29
Data Snapshot
- 43,195 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/29/2020).
- 554 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/29/2020).
- 197 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
- 844 deaths in Iowa
- 17 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 11,730 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/28/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
COVID-19 Legal Advice Hotline: Free Legal Advice Related to COVID-19 Legal Problems
Iowans who are experiencing legal problems due to the COVID-19 public health crisis now have an easy way to get free legal advice via the Iowa Legal Aid Legal Advice Hotline.
For more information, visit: https://www.iowalegalaid.org/resource/the-covid-19-legal-advice-hotline
Mason City Dance Team TikTok Challenge
The Mason City Dance Team is challenging their friends to a TikTok Challenge. If the hashtag #maskupnorthiowa gets 500 views on TikTok, Mason City High School Principal, Dan Long, will take the challenge. The goal is to help kids feel comfortable wearing masks so they can return to in-person learning safely. Encourage your friends, kids, or grandkids to take the challenge this weekend!
View the challenge at: https://www.tiktok.com/@mohawk_danzers/video/6853182084672982277
Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
Join us today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference. The press conference is hosted on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page, will be moderated by Mason City’s City Administrator, Aaron Burnett, and today’s panelists include:
- Doug Gee – Superintendent, Clear Lake Community School District
- Amber Morud – Executive Director, Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care Centers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.