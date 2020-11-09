Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional death, MercyOne and CG Public Health to hold press conference

Monday, Nov. 9

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus .

Over the weekend, MercyOne North Iowa experienced the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. There will be a joint press conference today at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the impact to our community.