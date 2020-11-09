 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional death, MercyOne and CG Public Health to hold press conference
CERRO GORDO'S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional death, MercyOne and CG Public Health to hold press conference

Download PDF COVID-19

Monday, Nov. 9

Data Snapshot

  • 144,270 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/9/2020).
    • 2,074 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/9/2020).
    • 1,160 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/9/2020).
    • 914 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/9/2020).
  • 1,846 deaths in Iowa (11/9/2020).
    • 30 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/9/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

MercyOne and CG Public Health to Hold Press Conference Today at 3 p.m.

Over the weekend, MercyOne North Iowa experienced the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. There will be a joint press conference today at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the impact to our community.

Featured speakers are:

  • Dr. Paul Manternach, Chief Medical Officer, MercyOne North Iowa
  • Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health, CG Public Health

 The virtual press conference will stream live on each organization’s Facebook pages.

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Oct. 19;0;1;1;0

Oct. 20;1;4;0;11

Oct. 21;2;4;0;2

Oct. 22;2;4;0;2

Oct. 23;0;0;1;0

