Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional death, MercyOne and CG Public Health to hold press conference

Monday, Nov. 9
Data Snapshot
- 144,270 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/9/2020).
- 2,074 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/9/2020).
- 1,160 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/9/2020).
- 914 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/9/2020).
- 1,846 deaths in Iowa (11/9/2020).
- 30 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/9/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
MercyOne and CG Public Health to Hold Press Conference Today at 3 p.m.
Over the weekend, MercyOne North Iowa experienced the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. There will be a joint press conference today at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the impact to our community.
Featured speakers are:
- Dr. Paul Manternach, Chief Medical Officer, MercyOne North Iowa
- Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health, CG Public Health
The virtual press conference will stream live on each organization’s Facebook pages.
