Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional death, FDA approves saliva test, no press conference today

Wednesday, August 20
Data Snapshot
- 53,538 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/19/2020).
- 696 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/19/2020).
- 493 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (08/19/2020).
- 203 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (08/19/2020).
- 1,003 deaths in Iowa (8/19/2020)
- 20 deaths in Cerro Gordo (8/19/2020)
- 14,117 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/18/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
FDA Approves COVID-19 Saliva Test
On August 15th, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Yale School of Public Health for SalivaDirect. SalivaDirect is a new method of processing salvia samples when testing for COVID-19 infection that does not require any special swab or collection device. This is the fifth test that the FDA has authorized that uses saliva as a sample for testing. When comparing results, SalivaDirect matched nasopharyngeal swab and other saliva testing methods at a 88%-94% rate, according to data cited by public health expert Andy Slavitt.
Although this is very exciting and groundbreaking, what does it mean for our area? The good news is that MercyOne Des Moines partnered with Corteva Agriscience and received FDA approval in April 2020.
According to Kathy Biggs, Director – Lab, at MercyOne North Iowa, "The validated specimen type allows for a more convenient and patient friendly collection. Since we've been offering it already here at MercyOne, we don't expect a change to our current testing procedure."
Currently MercyOne of North Iowa is offering the SalivaDirect to patients that match the criteria for that method of testing. For MercyOne testing information please dial the Mercy One Family Health Line at 641-428-7777.
For more information, visit https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-issues-emergency-use-authorization-yale-school-public-health.
Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference Canceled
Because of scheduling conflicts, there will be no 3:30 p.m. press conference today. The weekly press conference will resume next week. Meanwhile, if you have questions, Mayor Schickel is available at: 641-512-4502 or at mayor@masoncity.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
