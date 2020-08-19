Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Additional death, FDA approves saliva test, no press conference today

Wednesday, August 20

On August 15th, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Yale School of Public Health for SalivaDirect. SalivaDirect is a new method of processing salvia samples when testing for COVID-19 infection that does not require any special swab or collection device. This is the fifth test that the FDA has authorized that uses saliva as a sample for testing. When comparing results, SalivaDirect matched nasopharyngeal swab and other saliva testing methods at a 88%-94% rate, according to data cited by public health expert Andy Slavitt.