Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Active cases dropping in county
breaking top story
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Active cases dropping in county

Download PDF COVID-19

Monday, Sept. 28

Data Snapshot

  • 86,990 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (09/28/2020).
    • 1,058 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (09/28/2020).
    • 825 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (09/28/2020).
    • 233 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (09/28/2020).
  • 1,320 deaths in Iowa (09/28/2020).
    • 21 deaths in Cerro Gordo (09/28/2020).
  • 19,053 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (09/27/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Iowa Department of Public Health data update

During the weekend of Sept. 26-27, a data update occurred that added nearly 27,000 antigen test results from newly required surveillance testing at long-term care facilities. This update resulted in an increase in the number of individual test results and the number of antigen tests reported on the coronavirus.iowa.gov website.

