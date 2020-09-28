Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Active cases dropping in county

Monday, Sept. 28
- 86,990 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (09/28/2020).
- 1,058 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (09/28/2020).
- 825 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (09/28/2020).
- 233 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (09/28/2020).
- 1,320 deaths in Iowa (09/28/2020).
- 21 deaths in Cerro Gordo (09/28/2020).
- 19,053 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (09/27/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Iowa Department of Public Health data update
During the weekend of Sept. 26-27, a data update occurred that added nearly 27,000 antigen test results from newly required surveillance testing at long-term care facilities. This update resulted in an increase in the number of individual test results and the number of antigen tests reported on the coronavirus.iowa.gov website.
