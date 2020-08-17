Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: 19 deaths, DHS Childcare availability, preventing virus spread

Monday, August 17
Data Snapshot
- 52,617 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/17/2020).
- 687 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/17/2020).
- 451 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (08/17/2020).
- 964 deaths in Iowa
- 19 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 13,936 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/16/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
DHS Childcare Availability Map for Essential Workers
The DHS has created a map for essential workers looking for childcare providers in their area. The map displays the number registered childcare providers, registered capacity, the availability of the childcare providers throughout the state, and as well as the percent available in the state. To view the map, go to https://iowa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/cabe69b5e2494259ab6c820c249e0f19.
3 Key Steps To Prevent the Spread While Waiting for Your COVID-19 Test Results
1. Stay home and monitor your health
- Do not leave your home unless you need to seek medical treatment.
- Distance yourself from others in your home, especially people who are at risk.
- Watch for various symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, cough, congestion, headache, etc. Keep in mind, symptoms for COVID-19 may present 2-14 days after your exposure.
2. Think about the people you have been in contact with
- Public Health will be calling you if you test positive and be asking who you’ve been in close contact with within the last few days. This step is very important to helping to slow the spread in our community. The link below has a form you can fill out to help you walk through this process.
3. Answer the phone when the Health Department calls
- Discussions with health department staff are confidential. Your name will not be shared with those you came in contact with. The health department will only notify people you were in close contact with (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) that they might have been exposed to COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/php/318271-A_FS_KeyStepsWhenWaitingForCOVID-19Results_3.pdf?deliveryName=USCDC_964-DM35163.
Concerned about COVID-19?
