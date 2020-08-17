Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: 19 deaths, DHS Childcare availability, preventing virus spread

Monday, August 17

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus .

The DHS has created a map for essential workers looking for childcare providers in their area. The map displays the number registered childcare providers, registered capacity, the availability of the childcare providers throughout the state, and as well as the percent available in the state. To view the map, go to https://iowa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/cabe69b5e2494259ab6c820c249e0f19.