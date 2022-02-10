Cerro Gordo COVID-19 positivity rates continue to drop

COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decrease in Cerro Gordo County according to a report from CG Public Health on Thursday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 15.1% and a seven-day rate of 13.1% within the county. The statewide numbers are similar to Cerro Gordo County, with a 14-day positivity rate of 15.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 13.3%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and are updated every Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo County has reported 29 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 9 patients in the ICU, and 155 deaths from COVID-19.

At 19%, the 18-29 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the 30-39 and 50-59 age group at 14%, followed by the 40-49 age group at 13%.

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 70.7%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 72.7% of that number, and those 65 and older comprise 91.2%.

CG Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinic's, which are offered Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, go to https://cghealth.as.me/lakjlfdlejrjl.

According to the report, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) will be transitioning the way data is reported due to Governor Kim Reynolds announcement that the state's public health disaster emergency proclamation coming to end on Feb. 15. Some of the changes will be:

Both coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinate.iowa.gov websites will be decommissioned.

Weekly reports that include COVID-19 data points will be published on the IDPH website beginning Feb. 16. Positive tests since March of 2020. Deaths since March of 2020. Cases by county. Positive tests in past 7 days. Epi curve since March of 2020. Variant breakdown by week. Vaccine data: total series completed, booster completed, county map, fully vaccinate.

IDPH is no longer requiring long term care facilities to notify the department when they have three or more infections in residents.

The vaccine finder tool will no longer be available.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

