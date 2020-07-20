Cerro Gordo COVID-19 cases over 400, 2 additional deaths reported

"Our hearts go out to the families that are losing people but when you see an uptick in the number of cases, you’re going to see an uptick in the number of deaths," Hanft said.

The current situation at the local level has caused some disruptions in recent days.

On Sunday morning, Newman Catholic Childcare and Preschool announced that it would be closed for two weeks because of a second confirmed case COVID-19. That announcement came just a few days after the program confirmed its first case of COVID-19. In both cases, Newman Childcare and Preschool staff notified parents and consulted with CG Public Health as well as the Department of Human Services.

"The health and safety of the families we serve and our staff is our top priority," staff posted on Facebook. The recommendation for a two-week closure came from CG Public Health, but the final decision was ultimately one for Newman Catholic.

As of now, the first day of school for Newman is set for August 24.

As for positive trends or numbers to point to or build on, Hanft said that it was hard to wrangle many.