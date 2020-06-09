Cerro Gordo Courthouse parking lot to get addition

-
A week after residents of Cerro Gordo County went to the polls to decide who would be competing on the November ballot, officials have now finalized the election results.
Although a number of races that voters decided on were non-competitive, the certified turnout of 20.18% is almost five points higher than turnout for the November 2019 county elections. Those numbers come despite the fact that voting for this particular election was significantly altered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More than three times as many residents voted absentee (4714 people) as voted in person (1,530).
While races up and down the county ballot were either non-competitive (featured only one candidate) or a blowout (one candidate winning by more than 10 points), the canvass did help establish who finished with more county votes in the State Representative District 52 race. Craig A. Clark received just four more votes (50) than Charley Thomson (46). Clark will face off against Democratic challenger Todd Prichard in the fall.
In four county-specific races, no candidate ran and all the votes that were cast were cast for write-in candidates: Democratic nominee for county sheriff, Democratic nominee for Cerro Gordo County District 1 board supervisor, Democratic nominee for Cerro Gordo County District 3 board supervisor and Republican nominee for county auditor. However, according to current County Auditor Adam Wedmore, no write-in candidates met the 5% threshold and will not appear on the November 3 ballot.
Along with certifying this past Tuesday's election results, the three-member board also approved a trio of items totaling more than $100,000.
The county is spending $41,680 to replace a server and $16,693 to renew a contract for a Microsoft data program.
The biggest ticket item of the three is the bid for more than $68,000 put in by Wicks Construction to build a parking lot addition for the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. That bid came in under the $70,025 estimate by engineering consultants from SEH and, according to Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer, work should be completed by Aug. 21.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
Jared McNett
Reporter
