Cerro Gordo County's COVID numbers are going up but not at same rate as two weeks ago

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be hitting Iowa in a matter of weeks.
However, she tempered that with the present reality of the pandemic in the state.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we need to be patient,” Reynolds said during a news conference at Iowa PBS studios. "It will take a little more time before the vaccines are widely available. So in the meantime, we can’t let up on our efforts to mitigate the virus. We’re too close now to have to go through another surge. So please continue to do your part to prevent that from happening and to protect yourself and others as well."
In the case of Cerro Gordo County, the present reality is that raw numbers are continuing to tick up but not quite at the same rates as just a few weeks prior.
From Monday, Nov. 16 to Friday, Nov. 20, cases went from 2,714 to 3,071 in the county. Relatedly, active cases climbed from 1,458 to 1,753 while the overall positive test rate declined, slightly, from 26.5% to 25%. The number of people in the county who died with COVID went from 32 to 38.
This week, the overall case number in the county has gone from 3,573 on Monday morning to 3,751 on Friday which is 179 fewer new cases added this week than were added the week of Nov. 16.
Based on data from the Iowa Department of Public Health's Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website, 2,036 people in Cerro Gordo who have had COVID have recovered. That means 1,715 cases are still active which is down by 38 from two weeks ago.
The 14-day average for positive tests for Cerro Gordo, 21%, is higher than the current state average of 16.6%, but that number is down by 4% from two weeks prior.
The number of deaths recorded this week went up by eight from 44 to 52. From March through the middle of May, zero deaths with COVID were reported in Cerro Gordo.
A report from the White House's pandemic task force noted that while cases in Iowa might have reached a present plateau, nursing home cases continue to be "at very high levels," which indicates that virus spread is still broad and that any trends "should be cautiously interpreted this week given the Thanksgiving holiday weekend."
During a press conference on Wednesday with CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel shared info from MercyOne North Iowa that hospitalizations were down in Mason City and that there were 48 COVID patients at the medical center. At the start of November, MercyOne disclosed that it had more hospitalizations from COVID then than at any other time.
At the same conference, Hanft laid out what the tentative plans were for distribution when the COVID vaccines roll out.
According to him, the county could start seeing doses the week of Dec. 14 but Hanft made clear that supply early on will be limited and going to workers in the healthcare field.
"We’re talking about very small quantities initially," he said.
Based on the latest information from the IDPH, Iowa could see as many as 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, which each require two doses. The Pfizer vaccines are taken three weeks apart, while the Moderna vaccine is four weeks apart.
According to U.S. Census figures, there are more than 2.4 million adults in Iowa, so that initial dose amount would cover about 7.17%.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Erin Murphy of The Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.
