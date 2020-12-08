Cerro Gordo County wildlife group receives Mountain Dew grant for land purchase

Webb has actually been a long-time member of the organization which, according to its website, has more than 600 chapters and works with local, state and federal agencies to acquire land for wildlife habitat. In the past, the Rockwell chapter has actually helped Cerro Gordo County acquire land such as the Ring-Neck Wildlife Area near Thornton, which encompasses 148 acres and includes restored wetlands and prairie grass.

According to Webb, the grant award came about because a committee member had seen an ad that Mountain Dew was doing grants for outdoor recreation and decided to apply for it.

"And we found out that our chapter was awarded one of the grants to be used toward a land purchase that CG Conservation is working with Pheasants Forever on," Webb said.

Grants such as the one coming from Mountain Dew are crucial to what the Conservation Board does.

Webb said that a lot of times the county has to find grant money to complete its land acquisitions so that it can improve what it has while saving tax payer dollars.