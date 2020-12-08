Cerro Gordo County wildlife group receives Mountain Dew grant for land purchase

In 2020, the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board has been working on securing more wildlife land for the area.
One piece in particular is in the Grant Township near 330th Street between between Apple Avenue and Balsam Avenue. According to Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board Executive Director Mike Webb, county officials are still applying for grants to acquire land that will be beneficial to providing food plot seed to wildlife.
The county hopes to have the process done by the spring and, with some help from a soda company, that funding goal might be hit.
Last week, Mountain Dew announced 20 recipients for its "MTN DEW Outdoor Grants program" intended to encourage wildlife conservation, environmental preservation or outdoor recreation. One of the $5,000 winners, which were from multiple states including Kentucky and Wyoming, was a chapter of Iowa Pheasants Forever based in Rockwell.
Webb has actually been a long-time member of the organization which, according to its website, has more than 600 chapters and works with local, state and federal agencies to acquire land for wildlife habitat. In the past, the Rockwell chapter has actually helped Cerro Gordo County acquire land such as the Ring-Neck Wildlife Area near Thornton, which encompasses 148 acres and includes restored wetlands and prairie grass.
According to Webb, the grant award came about because a committee member had seen an ad that Mountain Dew was doing grants for outdoor recreation and decided to apply for it.
"And we found out that our chapter was awarded one of the grants to be used toward a land purchase that CG Conservation is working with Pheasants Forever on," Webb said.
Grants such as the one coming from Mountain Dew are crucial to what the Conservation Board does.
Webb said that a lot of times the county has to find grant money to complete its land acquisitions so that it can improve what it has while saving tax payer dollars.
Outside of that, Webb said that right now the Conservation Board is focused on improvements around Lime Creek Nature Center and doing winter maintenance work.
