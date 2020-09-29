Cerro Gordo County vets commission debates political posts on Facebook

What kind of online presence should a county governmental body maintain? When does something cross over into the realm of the political? And who gets to have a voice in what isn't or isn't politically divisive? Monday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Commission of Veterans Affairs attempted to find an answer to each of those questions while discussing its social media policy at a monthly public meeting.
At issue was a series of Facebook posts on the county VA page from the past few months about why people shouldn't step on the American flag, kneel during the Star-Spangled Banner or disrespect the military and local police agencies.
"I find nothing wrong with this," Mason City resident Connie Losee said about the posts during the public comment portion of the meeting. Losee, who said she comes from a big military family with generations of service, also took issue with any commission members that did see a problem with such content.
One of the members, Angelina Moe, who served in the Army for four years and did tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, pushed back while restating what she believes is the the purpose the county's social media presence.
"It has nothing to do with you," she said. "This is a professional page ... The county page should not be political."
According to Moe, a part of her concern was that more liberal and younger veterans in the area might be less inclined to reach out to the county office for help if they saw content they perceived as more conservative.
"They didn’t feel like, if they went in, they would be helped," she said. "How hard your VSO (Veterans Services Officer) is willing to fight for you is a lot of times a deciding factor in whether or not you’re going to get approved and if you don’t feel like you’re going to be liked by your VSO then that’s an issue."
Before getting into the Army, Moe said she didn't care much about a lot of political discussions. Her time there changed that and made her find value in inclusion.
"We need to make sure we’re presenting a face that is welcoming to all."
Cerro Gordo County VA Director Maria Deike, who oversees the Facebook page, suggested that maybe the solution is for the organization to not have a presence on the platform at all if certain posts are going to cause problems.
"I don’t have to have a Facebook page," she said. "This is a voluntary service ... We don’t get paid for that. We just do it out of the goodness of our heart."
That proposal didn't find much agreement in the room.
"Are we cutting off our nose to spite our face?" commission chair Michael Flatness asked.
"Kind of feels that way," Moe responded.
To Flatness, the county has an obligation to provide as much information as possible to all of the veterans in the area. On the page, a vet in the area can find info about VA upcoming events such as national patriotic holiday celebrations, reminders of benefits, the availability of veteran resources and employment opportunities.
The idea that Flatness and Moe had for a fix was to have another county VA employee oversee the page instead and not dip into memes that could cause problems.
"I can make sure that people find it," county VA clerk Alyssa Paulsen said. Deike countered there were alternatives to having a Facebook page while also expressing her frustrations with the proceedings. "I’ve had my hand bitten the most I’ve ever had," she said. "I will do some thinking on it. I’m not going to guarantee it’s going to be there tomorrow."
To which Flatness responded: "Again, it’s the veterans here that are going to suffer this. Not just us."
Even though the discussion took a turn toward the personal at one point, with speakers bringing up each other's own Facebook pages, the commission did try to leave things on a more harmonious note.
"I do appreciate the willingness (of Maria)," Paulsen said. "You can tell she cares about the veterans and wants to do her job well."
Moe concurred.
"I would like Maria to hear it, too, that she’s been using it as a great resource and I think that that should continue."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
