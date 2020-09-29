Cerro Gordo County vets commission debates political posts on Facebook

"They didn’t feel like, if they went in, they would be helped," she said. "How hard your VSO (Veterans Services Officer) is willing to fight for you is a lot of times a deciding factor in whether or not you’re going to get approved and if you don’t feel like you’re going to be liked by your VSO then that’s an issue."

Before getting into the Army, Moe said she didn't care much about a lot of political discussions. Her time there changed that and made her find value in inclusion.

"We need to make sure we’re presenting a face that is welcoming to all."

Cerro Gordo County VA Director Maria Deike, who oversees the Facebook page, suggested that maybe the solution is for the organization to not have a presence on the platform at all if certain posts are going to cause problems.

"I don’t have to have a Facebook page," she said. "This is a voluntary service ... We don’t get paid for that. We just do it out of the goodness of our heart."

That proposal didn't find much agreement in the room.

"Are we cutting off our nose to spite our face?" commission chair Michael Flatness asked.

"Kind of feels that way," Moe responded.