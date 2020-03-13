Cerro Gordo County unveils call center for COVID-19

Even though the latest number from the Iowa Department of Public Health for confirmed cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, is still under 20, local government agencies across the state are taking as many precautions as possible to mitigate any damage.
Today, in Cerro Gordo County, the local call center announced that it would be open for COVID-19 questions and concerns starting tomorrow morning, March 12, at 8 a.m and be open until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. (The phone numbers are (641) 494-3546 and (641) 494-3547.)
As the press release announcing the info points out, the Iowa Department of Public Health recommended that Iowans returning from countries affected by COVID-19 "voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days following their return."
The release also directs people to a list of what can be done to prepare on the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health website at www.cghealth.com.
"We will continue to monitor the situation with our partners and provide updates as the situation changes," the release stated.
In his latest "1-Minute Mason City Update" on Monday morning, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel spoke with Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft to go over precautions individuals can take and what local agencies are looking at for options to employ.
"CG Public Health is working really hard to make sure that the public can come to our website and find the resources that they need," Hanft made sure to stress during the video.
On that site, there's a list available that urges people to: avoid contact with people suffering from respiratory infections, check in with employers about sick leave and telework options if there's a need to stay home and wash hands frequently and for 20 seconds at a time.
Along with those more immediate strategies that Hanft laid out, there were also longer term points about making emergency plans of action and take care to be well stocked on necessary items (including medicine). As officials from the Food and Drug Administration have pointed out, there is a possibility of global coronavirus concerns impacting the "medical product supply chain."
The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show that there are 14 confirmed cases out of 105 tests done. Sixty-seven were found to be negative and 24 are pending.
Thirteen of the total confirmed cases are in Johnson County, where Iowa City is, and stem from an Egyptian cruise ship. The additional positive test was of a person in Pottawattamie who had recently traveled to California.
