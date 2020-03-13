Cerro Gordo County unveils call center for COVID-19

"CG Public Health is working really hard to make sure that the public can come to our website and find the resources that they need," Hanft made sure to stress during the video.

On that site, there's a list available that urges people to: avoid contact with people suffering from respiratory infections, check in with employers about sick leave and telework options if there's a need to stay home and wash hands frequently and for 20 seconds at a time.

Along with those more immediate strategies that Hanft laid out, there were also longer term points about making emergency plans of action and take care to be well stocked on necessary items (including medicine). As officials from the Food and Drug Administration have pointed out, there is a possibility of global coronavirus concerns impacting the "medical product supply chain."

The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show that there are 14 confirmed cases out of 105 tests done. Sixty-seven were found to be negative and 24 are pending.