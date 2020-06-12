Cerro Gordo County to spray for weeds on rights-of way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board ROW Vegetation Management staff will soon begin noxious weed and brush spraying in the right-of-way adjacent to county roads as outlined.

Spot herbicide applications to species identified on the State of Iowa’s noxious weed list will begin in early May and persist through the summer as sites of infestation are identified.

Herbicide applications to small trees and brush within the right-of-way will begin in late July and continue through early Fall. Please use caution when approaching slow moving spray trucks. Any questions or concerns regarding roadside spraying of noxious weeds or brush may be directed to the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board at 641-423-5309.

