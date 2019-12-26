Cerro Gordo County takes strides on Gracious Estates

So Southbridge will remain the same until its realty holding company sells the property or deeds it to somebody else or in June 2022, the treasurer issues a deed to the tax sale buyer.

That may well be an easier lift than other tax roll jobs that the county has to address.

According to Wright, out at Gracious Estates, a mobile home community off of South Eisenhower Avenue, about 38% of the properties are delinquent in taxes.

But the issue is tough to mitigate for a couple of reasons.

"We can't even send proper notifications," Wright said because the county doesn't have all of the legal owners pinned down.

"It's not easy money for me to go after," Wright admitted.

She said that ownership notifications have been sent out every six months, at minimum, and response rates have been low.

And on top of that, Wright said that numerous lots are also behind on fees within the complex which just further compounds the problem.

There is work being done outside of the county though.

Wright said that a manager, Marion Olson, is in for a three-month stretch to aid with clean up of some of the issues at hand.