Cerro Gordo County takes strides on Gracious Estates

Since 2017, Cerro Gordo County officials have made cleaning up and bolstering the tax rolls a major focus of operations.
In that year, County Treasurer Pat Wright developed a plan with the board of supervisors to hire real estate lawyers who would help Cerro Gordo track down property owners and give them the legally required 90 days to clear any existing debt on the land.
Once things got going, the county managed to deed 36 properties and put 34 of them back onto the tax rolls. The properties that sold totaled $37,165.
This year, the county had a tax sale orders of magnitude higher that saw two parcels that Southbridge Mall sits on going for $161,452 to the ACC group of Dubuque.
Wright, as the treasurer, was bound to offer them at a tax sale on the third Monday in June because the September 2018 and the March 2019 taxes remained unpaid on both parcels. And that's what happened.
So Southbridge will remain the same until its realty holding company sells the property or deeds it to somebody else or in June 2022, the treasurer issues a deed to the tax sale buyer.
That may well be an easier lift than other tax roll jobs that the county has to address.
According to Wright, out at Gracious Estates, a mobile home community off of South Eisenhower Avenue, about 38% of the properties are delinquent in taxes.
But the issue is tough to mitigate for a couple of reasons.
"We can't even send proper notifications," Wright said because the county doesn't have all of the legal owners pinned down.
"It's not easy money for me to go after," Wright admitted.
She said that ownership notifications have been sent out every six months, at minimum, and response rates have been low.
And on top of that, Wright said that numerous lots are also behind on fees within the complex which just further compounds the problem.
There is work being done outside of the county though.
Wright said that a manager, Marion Olson, is in for a three-month stretch to aid with clean up of some of the issues at hand.
Olson did not respond to multiple emails and calls for this story.
At the same time, Wright said that the entire property grounds are heading to a sale in January that would see Gracious Estates going to a group out of California. The current deed holder is Gracious Estates MC LLC.
If all of that doesn't fall into place right away and there are still outstanding properties or questions of who owns what and how much, Wright has a much simpler request that will still go a long way:
"I just need to know who the owners are."
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.