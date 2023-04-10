Cero Gordo County Supervisors have approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.

In it, the county tax levy drops from 5.47238 per $1000 of property value to 5.46279, a reduction of about a penny.

Heather Mathre, director of the county's finance office said levies have remained steady over the last decade with a slight drop in the last 4 fiscal years. "Compared to other counties similar in size, Cerro Gordo has kept pretty level and even dropped a bit."

In addition to property taxes, the other main source of county revenue is what is known as intergovernmental funds. These are monies disbursed through other programs that come though the county and can be used for projects. Funds like the American Rescue Plan Act as well as funds from the settlement of opioid claims can be used for targeted county business.

Mathre said Cerro Gordo has some capital improvement plans for the fiscal year. "The majority of regular county expenditures are on public safety, followed closely by roads and transportation. We have some projects coming up that use American Rescue funds and those have to be spent by 2026."

The county is completing a secondary roads operations building on Illinois Avenue to replace the aging facility they had been using. Brandon Billings of the secondary road department says construction is coming along nicely. "Thornton and Ventura got new sheds, too. We'll be glad when they're all up and running."