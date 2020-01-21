Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Tim Latham announces re-election bid

Both men voted for the pay freeze, as did District 2 Supervisor Casey Callanan, and both were also in favor of moving forward on on a new building for the engineering department that would consolidate multiple county facilities to save money and modernize.

There wasn't quite the same unanimity with a July 2019 decision around sunsetting $4 million in health benefits for county employees.

The change, which Callanan and Watts favored but Latham opposed, meant eliminating payment for the health insurance premiums and claims of county employees who are at least 58 and worked at least 30 years, or who are 60 and worked for 20 years, and elected officials who've served at least two terms, until they qualify for Medicare.

In reaching his decision, Latham argued that the benefits that did exist were important in retaining talent for the county while his colleagues pointed to the cost for taxpayers.

"Badly as I feel for the employees, I feel worse for the taxpayers of Cerro Gordo County," Callanan said at the time.