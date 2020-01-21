Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Tim Latham announces re-election bid

Closely following the recent re-election announcement of fellow Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Chris Watts, County Board member Tim Latham announced that he, too, would be seeking a second term in 2020.
The supervisor for District 1, which encompasses much of Mason City and the Mason Township, made his decision known late Monday night and said that a big reason for it was a desire to "continue the momentum we have in the community over the next four years."
According to Latham, who logs non-governmental hours as a realtor, a significant source of pride for him has been the board's ability to improve pertinent county infrastructure and spur economic development while limiting tax increases and freezing the pay for all three county board members. And Latham added that, if re-elected, he would pledge to continue such progress for another four years.
The successes that Latham pointed to mirror those mentioned by Watts in his own announcement as Watts also touted improving the county while saving money.
Both men voted for the pay freeze, as did District 2 Supervisor Casey Callanan, and both were also in favor of moving forward on on a new building for the engineering department that would consolidate multiple county facilities to save money and modernize.
There wasn't quite the same unanimity with a July 2019 decision around sunsetting $4 million in health benefits for county employees.
The change, which Callanan and Watts favored but Latham opposed, meant eliminating payment for the health insurance premiums and claims of county employees who are at least 58 and worked at least 30 years, or who are 60 and worked for 20 years, and elected officials who've served at least two terms, until they qualify for Medicare.
In reaching his decision, Latham argued that the benefits that did exist were important in retaining talent for the county while his colleagues pointed to the cost for taxpayers.
"Badly as I feel for the employees, I feel worse for the taxpayers of Cerro Gordo County," Callanan said at the time.
Latham concluded his announcement by saying that the work he currently does wouldn't change if he got another term. He said he would continue working with as many voters as possible.
"I will continue to work openly with constituents and county employees to ensure that Cerro Gordo County is prosperous and a great place to live and raise a family."
As of now, Latham is running unopposed in his race. The deadline to file nomination papers for the primary election is March 25. Election day is June 2.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
