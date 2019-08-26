Penny McCaslin has a long list of programs she would add to Cerro Gordo County’s tobacco prevention effort if she had the money.
But to do so, the county’s Tobacco Program Coordinator would need new funding avenues; the existing ones have continued to dwindle during the past decade at both the state and federal levels.
Iowa is falling short when it comes to tobacco prevention funding and individual counties are feeling the pinch, a report recently released by the American Cancer Society shows.
The Center for Disease Control & Prevention recommends Iowa spend $30 million annually on tobacco prevention and education efforts as a means to eliminate smoking deaths.
According to public health officials in the state, one of the leading causes of preventable death in Iowa is smoking. About 5,100 adults die each year as a result.
The state spends $4 million on tobacco prevention programs, with counties getting a fraction of what is needed to keep pace with the number of people already smoking, especially with the continued popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping.
On the other end of the spectrum, the tobacco industry spends an estimated $103.5 million to market its products in Iowa and $9.4 billion nationwide, according to the report.
It also pays Iowa about $65.8 million annually as a result of the 1998 settlement that ruled tobacco companies responsible to pay states for their tobacco-related healthcare costs.
In Iowa, annual healthcare costs related to smoking total $1.28 billion, according to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. Medicaid costs in the state amount to $364.5 million.
Residents' state & federal tax burden from smoking-caused government expenditures is $816 per household, and smoking-caused productivity losses in Iowa is $1.21 billion.
Cerro Gordo County’s cut
Those numbers make McCaslin shake her head.
She said Cerro Gordo County receives $36,000 from the Iowa Department of Public Health for prevention efforts, even though the number of youth smoking tobacco products and vaping continues to rise.
Cerro Gordo County Public Health leads a coalition that includes surrounding counties, local government and local agencies that has had success in getting prevention programs out into the public.
But McCaslin says that isn't nearly enough and that without additional funding, there is only so much she and her colleagues can do.
“Unfortunately, this is not something new and Iowa is not alone in not heeding the CDC’s recommendations,” McCaslin said. “It’s very discouraging because it impacts local efforts.”
McCaslin said that for as long as she can remember, it has been a struggle for the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health to procure funding for its tobacco cessation and other prevention programs.
"We are working on programs to help people quit smoking, but it simply takes more funding for these educational programs," McCaslin said. "The numbers tell the story. We're making some headway with what we have, but we need more help."
As if that wasn't difficult enough on its own, McCaslin and others in the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health say the increased use of vaping and e-cigarettes has virtually erased any progress health officials have made in prior years in preventing youth tobacco use.
Since the invent of vaping, McCaslin said the need for more prevention programs has grown, while the funding has steadily decreased.
"We don't have as much data when it comes to the vaping epidemic, which makes it harder to battle," she said. "And we certainly won't see increased funding even as more is learned about the effects of vaping."
But Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health continues to wage war on smoking and vaping.
The county has begun to concentrate on youth and vaping in order to present those facts when going into schools and presenting after-school programs to parents and the public.
In a recent survey of 550 North Iowa high school-age youth, 42 percent say they have tried vaping, while one in four admit to vaping on a regular basis. Of the 1,500 youth asked to take the survey, 36 percent responded.
Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling aerosol or vapor produced by a vape device or e-cigarette. Over the past few years, companies marketing the products with candy-like flavors have attracted a rising number of teens, many of whom do not know of the adverse health effects of nicotine.
"The survey confirmed our suspicions," said Cerro Gordo County Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Service Manager Karen Crimmings. "Even more alarming is that a quarter of the youth say they continue to vape and 70 percent say they are regular users."
On a national level, the CDC has reported that e-cigarettes/vaping use has increased from 11.7 percent to 20.8 percent among high school students and from 3.3 percent to 4.9 percent among middle school students from 2017 to 2018.
While McCaslin and her colleagues aren't too optimistic about increased funding being funneled into Cerro Gordo County and North Iowa now that vaping has become an epidemic, they have a plan for if it ever happens.
"We would hire more staff to better saturate what we currently do," she said. "Marketing could also be improved with more dollars. If we could make it more visual through different channels, we could make a much larger difference."
McCaslin and Crimmings say the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health will go into schools this fall to educate students about the harm associated with tobacco use and vaping.
But they both agree that parents are key in the education process, too.
"We encourage parents to familiarize themselves with vaping dangers and begin talking with their kids about the risks of vaping," McCaslin said. "With busy schedules, it's sometimes hard to get in touch with parents. But when we do, many are surprised at the risks."
