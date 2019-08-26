Smoking by the numbers

THE TOLL IN IOWA

• High school students who smoke - 5.6% (9,600) ... 8.1% nationally

• Male high school students who smoke cigars (female use much lower) - 3.9% ... 9.0% nationally

• High school students who use e-cigarettes - 22.4% ... 20.8% nationally

• Kids (under 18) who become new daily smokers each year - 1,100

• Adults in Iowa who smoke - 17.1% (412,700) ... 14% nationally

• Proportion of cancer deaths in Iowa attributable to smoking - 27.8%

• Adults who die each year from their own smoking - 5,100

• Annual health care costs in Iowa directly caused by smoking = $1.28 billion

• Medicaid costs caused by smoking in Iowa - $364.5 million

• Residents' state & federal tax burden from smoking-caused government expenditures - $816 per household

• Smoking-caused productivity losses in Iowa - $1.21 billion

–Source: Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids