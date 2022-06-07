Cerro Gordo County, state and federal primary results

Polls around the area closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with county spots up for grabs, and state and federal candidate primaries up for decision as well.

Totals for contested races:

County Supervisor District 1

REPUBLICAN

Tim Latham - 347

Chris Watts - 694

County Supervisor District 2

REPUBLICAN

Casey M. Callanan - 910

Kelly McLaughlin County - 445

Supervisor District 3

REPUBLICAN

Don O’Connor - 408

Travis D. Pike - 276

DEMOCRAT

Paul D. Adams - 305

Lori Meacham Ginapp - 346

County Treasurer

DEMOCRAT

Peggy Meany - 1,185

Jacob Schweitzer - 662

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, final state and federal numbers had not been tallied by the Iowa Secretary of State's office. This story will be updated when the data is available.

U.S. Senator - Statewide numbers

REPUBLICAN

Jim Carlin

Chuck Grassley

DEMOCRAT

Abby Finkenauer

Michael Franken

Glenn Hurst

Secretary of State - Statewide numbers

REPUBLICAN

Paul D. Pate

DEMOCRAT

Joel Miller

Eric Van Lancker

Auditor of State - Statewide numbers

REPUBLICAN

Todd Halbur

Mary Ann Hanusa

State Representative District 60 - District numbers

REPUBLICAN

Jane Bloomingdale

Deb Hild

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

