Cerro Gordo County, state and federal primary results

6-7 Primary Election Sign

A "Vote Here" sign is seen outside the Trinity Lutheran Church polling place on Tuesday.

 Abby Koch

Polls around the area closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with county spots up for grabs, and state and federal candidate primaries up for decision as well. 

Totals for contested races:

County Supervisor District 1

REPUBLICAN

Tim Latham - 347

Chris Watts - 694

County Supervisor District 2

REPUBLICAN

Casey M. Callanan - 910

Kelly McLaughlin County - 445

Supervisor District 3

REPUBLICAN

Don O’Connor - 408 

Travis D. Pike - 276

DEMOCRAT

Paul D. Adams - 305

Lori Meacham Ginapp - 346

County Treasurer

DEMOCRAT

Peggy Meany - 1,185

Jacob Schweitzer - 662

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, final state and federal numbers had not been tallied by the Iowa Secretary of State's office. This story will be updated when the data is available.

U.S. Senator - Statewide numbers

REPUBLICAN

Jim Carlin 

Chuck Grassley

DEMOCRAT

Abby Finkenauer

Michael Franken

Glenn Hurst

Secretary of State - Statewide numbers

REPUBLICAN

Paul D. Pate

DEMOCRAT

Joel Miller

Eric Van Lancker

Auditor of State - Statewide numbers

REPUBLICAN 

Todd Halbur

Mary Ann Hanusa

State Representative District 60 - District numbers

REPUBLICAN 

Jane Bloomingdale

Deb Hild

 

