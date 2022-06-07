Cerro Gordo County, state and federal primary results

Polls around the area closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with county spots up for grabs, and state and federal candidate primaries up for decision as well.
Totals for contested races:
County Supervisor District 1
REPUBLICAN
Tim Latham - 347
Chris Watts - 694
County Supervisor District 2
REPUBLICAN
Casey M. Callanan - 910
Kelly McLaughlin County - 445
Supervisor District 3
REPUBLICAN
Don O’Connor - 408
Travis D. Pike - 276
DEMOCRAT
Paul D. Adams - 305
Lori Meacham Ginapp - 346
County Treasurer
DEMOCRAT
Peggy Meany - 1,185
Jacob Schweitzer - 662
As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, final state and federal numbers had not been tallied by the Iowa Secretary of State's office. This story will be updated when the data is available.
U.S. Senator - Statewide numbers
REPUBLICAN
Jim Carlin
Chuck Grassley
DEMOCRAT
Abby Finkenauer
Michael Franken
Glenn Hurst
Secretary of State - Statewide numbers
REPUBLICAN
Paul D. Pate
DEMOCRAT
Joel Miller
Eric Van Lancker
Auditor of State - Statewide numbers
REPUBLICAN
Todd Halbur
Mary Ann Hanusa
State Representative District 60 - District numbers
REPUBLICAN
Jane Bloomingdale
Deb Hild
