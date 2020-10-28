 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo County sees two more COVID deaths, 68 more cases since Monday
Mason City and Cerro Gordo County Public Health press conference

The COVID-19 numbers at the beginning of Wednesday afternoon's press conference between Mason City and CG Public Health were dramatic. Director Brian Hanft shared numbers culled from Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov that show the county is now close to having single days where the total for new positive cases exceeds the entirety of cases for the county between March and mid-June. 

Just this week, from Monday through Wednesday, 70 new cases have been reported which means there are now 337 active cases. Two additional deaths were reported, which brings the county county to 27. The rolling two-week average for positive cases jumped by more than 2%, from 7.9% to 10.7%, which is one of the largest swings since the summertime. 

Hanft called the numbers "staggering" while pointing out that "from July to today we’ve increased 750% (in new cases)." 

According to Hanft, the county is only in the 20s right now for hospitalizations from COVID-19, but he expects that it's very likely for that number to drift upward.

"We know that our hospital beds are continuing to fill," he said. 

Iowa COVID cases by county

As far as mitigation efforts, Hanft repeatedly stressed mask usage, especially now as people spend more and more time indoors.

"I can’t stress that enough. It’s key. And we know it’s a charged issue...so my plea is just to ask people to do that for us," Hanft said. Along with that, he recommended that residents continue to avoid gathering in large groups for any reason at all. 

But Hanft, as well as Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, who led the meeting, were clear that outside of asks and recommendations, there isn't much more the city or county can do. The state government is the one with the authority to issue mask mandates but has declined to do so

"We’ve obviously done what we can from the city side as far as requiring masks in public buildings and really pushing that message out that masks are vitally important," Burnett said. "The state has really told us what we can and can’t do as local government and so we have to work within those confines."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

