Cerro Gordo County sees two more COVID deaths, 68 more cases since Monday

Hanft called the numbers "staggering" while pointing out that "from July to today we’ve increased 750% (in new cases)."

According to Hanft, the county is only in the 20s right now for hospitalizations from COVID-19, but he expects that it's very likely for that number to drift upward.

"We know that our hospital beds are continuing to fill," he said.

As far as mitigation efforts, Hanft repeatedly stressed mask usage, especially now as people spend more and more time indoors.

"I can’t stress that enough. It’s key. And we know it’s a charged issue...so my plea is just to ask people to do that for us," Hanft said. Along with that, he recommended that residents continue to avoid gathering in large groups for any reason at all.