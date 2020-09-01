Cerro Gordo County requesting more than $500,000 in COVID reimbursements from state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 4, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the state would make $125 million in federal CARES Act money available for local governments to help them with unexpected costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to put in for a share of that relief funding.

According to Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre, the maximum amount the county can request is $538,181.40, which is what it intends to ask for. In order to get that, the county needed to pass the resolution asking for a reimbursement with the dollar amount before the funding could be pulled.