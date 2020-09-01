Cerro Gordo County requesting more than $500,000 in COVID reimbursements from state

On Aug. 4, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the state would make $125 million in federal CARES Act money available for local governments to help them with unexpected costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to put in for a share of that relief funding.
According to Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre, the maximum amount the county can request is $538,181.40, which is what it intends to ask for. In order to get that, the county needed to pass the resolution asking for a reimbursement with the dollar amount before the funding could be pulled.
Based on funding stipulations, such local funding reimbursements can only be used for what the resolution calls "necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Those necessary expenditures include spending on items such as: personal protective equipment, sanitizing products, testing supplies and ventilators. The timeline for such expenses is between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.
At the August announcement, Reynolds said that about $100 million in reimbursement would be divided among eligible cities and counties — 60 percent to cities and 40 percent to counties based on 2019 census data.
The leftover $25 million is being used to cover local Federal Emergency Management Agency match requirements.
Before the board unanimously approved the resolution, District 3 Supervisor Chris Watts asked Mathre how long the process had taken.
"I’ve been working on that for the last couple weeks," she said.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Take a look at stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Dozens of demonstrators assembled in Central Park late Friday afternoon to take part in the Mason City Coalition for Justice and Equality inau…
The vaunted Mason City ice cream establishment aims to be reopened in a matter of weeks.
DES MOINES — The number of deaths in Iowa in May jumped 18% over the previous year, federal data shows.
While “zombie ideas” isn’t a phrase you often see in farm publications, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has popularized it.
The purpose of the early season is to provide Iowa duck hunters with an opportunity to pursue flocks of early migrating blue-winged teal.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
It seemed like a typical family gathering with the usual chatter and teasing and laughter.
COVID-19 has expanded my reading options and opportunities and that enticed me with escapism to think about things that would not have come to…
Rivalry games are one of the things that make football so fun.
A new food initiative through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Taskforce for Feeding Iowans is looking for support in North Iowa.
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
"I met a lot of nice people (doing this)."
Iowa on Friday reported that more than three-quarters of the coronavirus tests performed in the past 24 hours had come back positive.
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) football team pulled off the win of the year on Friday night, and the season is only one week old.
It’s a strange new day for every high school football team in North Iowa, with COVID-19 affecting nearly everything about the way teams go abo…
The offense was electric. The defense was stifling. Together, the two phases of the Clear Lake football team combined for a 54-21 win on the brand new home turf.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!