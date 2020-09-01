 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo County requesting more than $500,000 in COVID reimbursements from state
On Aug. 4, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the state would make $125 million in federal CARES Act money available for local governments to help them with unexpected costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to put in for a share of that relief funding.

According to Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre, the maximum amount the county can request is $538,181.40, which is what it intends to ask for. In order to get that, the county needed to pass the resolution asking for a reimbursement with the dollar amount before the funding could be pulled.

Based on funding stipulations, such local funding reimbursements can only be used for what the resolution calls "necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Those necessary expenditures include spending on items such as: personal protective equipment, sanitizing products, testing supplies and ventilators. The timeline for such expenses is between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020. 

At the August announcement, Reynolds said that about $100 million in reimbursement would be divided among eligible cities and counties — 60 percent to cities and 40 percent to counties based on 2019 census data.

The leftover $25 million is being used to cover local Federal Emergency Management Agency match requirements. 

Before the board unanimously approved the resolution, District 3 Supervisor Chris Watts asked Mathre how long the process had taken. 

"I’ve been working on that for the last couple weeks," she said.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

