Cerro Gordo County recorder Colleen Pearce retiring after 30 years

After June 30, Cerro Gordo County will need a new permanent recorder.

On that day, Colleen Pearce, the current office holder, is stepping down after more than 30 years in position.

"I cannot thank the people of Cerro Gordo County enough, who have had the confidence in me to be the County Recorder all of these years," Pearce said in a statement. "I could never have imagined that I would end my career as the Cerro Gordo County Recorder when I started as a part-time clerk in 1975."

Once Pearce does retire, County Auditor Adam Wedmore will take on the roles of the recorder (certifying records, providing reports to county and state agencies, issuing hunting and fishing licenses) and then a special election for the open seat will be held in the fall. Since Pearce was last elected in 2018, there are still two years left to her term. Whoever is elected will serve the remainder of the term which ends December 31, 2022.

According to Wedmore, each party (Republican and Democrat) will have the opportunity to nominate one candidate each at a special county convention. The candidate nominated for each party will be on the ballot, pending that party filing paperwork.

As of right now, there are two declared candidates for the open position.