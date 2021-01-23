Cerro Gordo County receiving more than $193,000 in funds through state of Iowa, Floyd County to get more than $103,000

Cerro Gordo County had a listed reimbursement of $193,776.95, which can be used to cover expenditures incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floyd County, meanwhile, is listed to receive $103,223.30 in reimbursements through the state of Iowa.

Butler will receive $104,379.20, Franklin County will receive $93,245.64, Kossuth will receive $145,913.10, Worth will receive $58,731.77 and Wright will receive $123,783.81.

Reynolds' press release expands what the money can be used for by noting that such expenditures include: temporary emergency staffing and overtime costs for staff responding to COVID-19, payroll costs for public health and safety employees, quarantining and isolation sites and equipment used to conduct meetings electronically.

"In so many ways COVID-19 has changed the way government serves its citizens, and perhaps the greatest impact has been at the local level. These resources will provide County and City governments with additional assistance to provide essential services to Iowans as they continue to combat the pandemic,” Gov. Reynolds said in the press release.