Cerro Gordo County receiving more than $193,000 in funds through state of Iowa, Floyd County to get more than $103,000

At every level of government in the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive. It's scrambled the way business is done for various governments and eaten into revenues that they depend on for infrastructure projects in the community.
One way that the federal government has tried to help out other bodies is by providing assistance through the 2020 CARES Act's "Coronavirus Relief Fund."
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she was reallocating $17 million of "Local Government Relief Funds" to counties from remaining FEMA local match funding as well as from previously allocated funding for small cities. That money would be rerouted to the counties those cities occupy.
"These smaller cities rely on services provided by the counties, such as public health and public safety," Reynolds said in a press release.
Cerro Gordo County had a listed reimbursement of $193,776.95, which can be used to cover expenditures incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Floyd County, meanwhile, is listed to receive $103,223.30 in reimbursements through the state of Iowa.
Butler will receive $104,379.20, Franklin County will receive $93,245.64, Kossuth will receive $145,913.10, Worth will receive $58,731.77 and Wright will receive $123,783.81.
Reynolds' press release expands what the money can be used for by noting that such expenditures include: temporary emergency staffing and overtime costs for staff responding to COVID-19, payroll costs for public health and safety employees, quarantining and isolation sites and equipment used to conduct meetings electronically.
"In so many ways COVID-19 has changed the way government serves its citizens, and perhaps the greatest impact has been at the local level. These resources will provide County and City governments with additional assistance to provide essential services to Iowans as they continue to combat the pandemic,” Gov. Reynolds said in the press release.
In response to her decision, the Iowa State Association of Counties President Carla K. Becker said "“Governor Reynolds has continued to keep her commitment as a strong advocate for Iowa’s local governments and the vital services they provide."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.