Cerro Gordo County pastor balances COVID, leading church

Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cerro Gordo County, Shell Rock Valley Methodist pastor the Rev. Sue Simmons has had to adjust.
At the start of the pandemic, Simmons, who helps lead churches in Nora Springs, Plymouth, Rock Falls and Rudd, said that she had to learn the technology that would allow her to reach congregants online.
That took some smoothing out.
But even once that problem was solved, Simmons said she had to figure out how to reach church members without internet. To do that, Simmons said the churches started putting together a more robust newsletter with typical church announcement and bulletin material as well as the message of the week. Simmons would even hand-deliver some of the newsletters to the church members herself.
Within the past week, though, Simmons had to put a stop to that once she learned she'd tested positive for COVID-19. Now, she's had to learn to work with that while still tending to her flock at such a precarious time.
After the announcement was made on the Shell Rock Valley Parish Facebook page, more than two-dozen church members left well wishes and offered their prayers for a speedy recovery by Simmons. She also received food.
"We were brought a casserole and some cinnamon rolls to enjoy," Simmons said.
Given that Simmons is more used to praying for her congregation, and not the other way around, she said it was heartening to see so much support.
Simmons did acknowledge, however, that support has been more difficult this year than in any other. With the medical facility restrictions being what they are right now, Simmons said that it isn't as easy for her to go and pray with someone in her church who may be sick.
"The best you can do is call and reach out that way," she said. "The problem is that you’re together, but you’re not."
When Simmons would do live broadcasts from the church, the service would provide some of that "normal feel," but it would just be her all alone in the sanctuary, preaching to rows of empty seats.
Over the summer, there were outdoor services, with social distancing, but it's gotten too cold for that, so Simmons is now doing what she called "Church from the Couch." Despite the COVID diagnosis for both her and her husband, Simmons said that she conducted a service on Sunday and that it went well.
As for when regular in-person services might start up again, Simmons said she isn't sure.
A recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court sided with religious organizations in a dispute with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about limiting the number of people attending services. But at the state level, Iowa Methodist Bishop Laurie Haller sent out a "worship directive" on Nov. 18 asking Methodist churches in the state to refrain from in-person worship through at least Jan. 10, 2021.
"This allows ample time for any families who are traveling for the holidays to quarantine before gathering in person in their churches," Haller said in a press release from Nov. 20. "We do this to preserve life and the wellbeing of our health care system and our frontline workers, who are being stretched to the limit."
At the county level, CG Public Health officials have mirrored what Gov. Kim Reynolds has said about holding services and asked that churches consider going online if they can. If not, the request is to maintain separation as much as possible in person and wear a mask if comfortable.
"I’ve had a couple of calls and it’s hard for people," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said. "This is important to people who participate in their spiritual and religious processes and I understand that this is a difficult decision churches need to weigh on their own."
So for now, Simmons will have to preach at a distance while dealing with her COVID diagnosis. But she isn't worried about it or feeling defeated. She's kept things in perspective and stayed faithful.
"Even if the buildings close, that doesn’t mean our faith in God closes."
