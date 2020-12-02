Cerro Gordo County pastor balances COVID, leading church

"We were brought a casserole and some cinnamon rolls to enjoy," Simmons said.

Given that Simmons is more used to praying for her congregation, and not the other way around, she said it was heartening to see so much support.

Simmons did acknowledge, however, that support has been more difficult this year than in any other. With the medical facility restrictions being what they are right now, Simmons said that it isn't as easy for her to go and pray with someone in her church who may be sick.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The best you can do is call and reach out that way," she said. "The problem is that you’re together, but you’re not."

When Simmons would do live broadcasts from the church, the service would provide some of that "normal feel," but it would just be her all alone in the sanctuary, preaching to rows of empty seats.

Over the summer, there were outdoor services, with social distancing, but it's gotten too cold for that, so Simmons is now doing what she called "Church from the Couch." Despite the COVID diagnosis for both her and her husband, Simmons said that she conducted a service on Sunday and that it went well.

As for when regular in-person services might start up again, Simmons said she isn't sure.