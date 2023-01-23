Cerro Gordo County passes audit, advances maintenance shed construction

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors received a clean bill of health for its finances Monday following its annual audit report.

Gardiner + Company CPAs in Charles City presented a final audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The Board of Supervisors accepted a Certificate of Achievement for Financial Reporting for the 26th consecutive year.

The audit and financial report for the fiscal year showed the county’s unrestricted general fund reserves were $21,506,835. This is a $3,213,625 increase from the prior year's $18,293,210 fund balance. General obligation debts fell more than $440,000 to $5,004,148 for FY22.

Under audit-reporting requirements, Cerro Gordo County disclosed its departments were allocated $8.25 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act money, of which it oversaw spending of $3.6 million in 2022 in addition to its typical yearly operation costs.

ARP funds were used for the Prairie Land Trail, purchase of the 114 acre Kingfisher Hollow Wildlife Area, continued COVID response by Cerro Gordo Public Health and the ongoing maintenance shed projects in Ventura, Thornton and Mason City.

Kingland Construction won bids for both the Ventura, Thornton and Mason City buildings, with costs coming in at $1.65 million and $2.87 million respectively. Ventura's maintenance facility opened in December with the Thornton location slated to open in February.

According to County Engineer Brandon Billings, permits have been secured for the Mason City location, and construction should begin in the spring.

Billings said one of the biggest advantages at the new County Engineering Department and the soon-to-be new facility on North Illinois Avenue is portable generators. “We have it wired to bring in portable generators, so if power is taken out in the county, we can hook up to the building to keep it going.”

Other ARP funds noted at the meeting were disbursed to the Public Health Department for lead paint mitigation and ongoing COVID relief.

Gardiner + Company found that while there was a "deficiency in internal control over compliance considered to be a material weakness," according to health department internal reporting, this is a common issue in smaller communities which often don't have the staff to adequately meet auditing requirements.