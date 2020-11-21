Cerro Gordo County now over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, up to 38 deaths

When the week started, the total of COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County was just slightly above 2,700 at 2,714. Active cases were at 1,458 and the 14-day average for positive test rate was at 26.5%. Deaths from the virus were at 32.

As the week closes, only the positive test rate has gone down or stayed the same. And even it was only down to 25%. Everything else has gone up.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health's Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website shows that Cerro Gordo County is at 3,071 total cases as of Friday morning with 1,753 cases being counted as active. Six more people have died in the county with COVID, which brings that total to 38.