Cerro Gordo County now has over 540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths

On March 21, Cerro Gordo County had its first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.
Nearly a week later, on March 27, the county ticked up to three lab-confirmed cases.
That number went to seven cases on March 30, 10 cases on April 2, 12 cases on April 7, 13 cases on April 8 and then 14 cases on April 13. It sat at 14 until labs confirmed a 15th case on May 14. As the month of May came to a close, there were 27 lab-confirmed cases, as well as a death that that was announced on May 21.
Throughout the month of June, cases climbed over 100.
Now, as July draws to a close, Cerro Gordo County has 544 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 16 deaths and 137 recoveries for a current positive rate of 7.5%.
As positive cases more than quintupled in July, testing at the local mobile unit, run by MercyOne North Iowa, went from 7,292 COVID-19 tests administered at the start of the month to 10,966 as of last count. While not every test for the county is being done by MercyOne North Iowa, it does claim a lion's share.
In June, while there was a similar increase to July in terms of tests from the mobile unit (about 3,552 COVID-19 tests to 7,292), lab-confirmed cases didn't increase by nearly as much. The month started at 29 and ended at 105, which is 3.6 times as many. The July increase is 5.15 times as many.
A week ago, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft noted that such increase trends would likely continue and even went a step further. "At this rate, we’re going to have 1,000 cases in a month," he said. As to a cause, Hanft has previously said that community spread is a culprit.
"I reflect back into March and early April when we didn’t have any cases and we’re seeing 100 in a week but we anticipated that this was going to happen after the activities we saw over the Fourth of July."
Despite the increases over the past two months, Cerro Gordo County still hasn't fared quite as bad as Iowa counties of comparable size.
Based on available Census Bureau data, Muscatine County only has about 200 more people than Cerro Gordo, but it has 200 more positive tests than Cerro Gordo. Marshall County, the next closest to Cerro Gordo in terms of population, has about 3,100 fewer people than Cerro Gordo but 800 more confirmed positive cases, which puts its cases per 100,000 people at 3,257.
Things change a bit going farther out on either side. Cerro Gordo has only 1.08 times as many people as Des Moines County but 4.19 times as many cases. Clinton County has 1.09 times as many people as Cerro Gordo, but Cerro Gordo has 2.27 times as many cases.
Regionally, Cerro Gordo County isn't faring the worst of North Central Iowa counties.
As of Monday, Wright County ranks fourth in terms of cases per 100,000 people with 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Population-wise, it has about 30,000 fewer people than Cerro Gordo.
Sandy McGrath, a registered nurse who works in epidemiology and emergency preparedness for the county, has said that some of that difference is owed to the degree to which Wright County is testing people.
Based on numbers from the Iowa Department of Health (IDPH), about 1 in 4 residents of Wright County have been tested for COVID-19. That rate is higher than the testing rates in the surrounding counties of Franklin, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Webster, Hardin, Hamilton and Kossuth.
"If you’re positive in a household, we’ll test the household" is how McGrath summarized it.
If testing in Cerro Gordo rose to a quarter of the population, and the overall positive test rate of 7.5% didn't fluctuate at all, confirmed cases in the county would be at 796.
As for deaths from the virus in the county, the percentage of cases that have resulted in death is lower than the national average (3.4% to 2.94%).
In the first two months of the pandemic, there was only one death from COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County. And through the first part of July, there were no additional deaths.
On July 15, Cerro Gordo County Public Health shared that the death toll had gone from one to nine. The department also confirmed that deaths were occurring in the population that is 80 and older. As with positive case numbers, those figures take some time to be confirmed by the IDPH, so the window that it goes by is two weeks.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
