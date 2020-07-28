Cerro Gordo County now has over 540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths

Sandy McGrath, a registered nurse who works in epidemiology and emergency preparedness for the county, has said that some of that difference is owed to the degree to which Wright County is testing people.

Based on numbers from the Iowa Department of Health (IDPH), about 1 in 4 residents of Wright County have been tested for COVID-19. That rate is higher than the testing rates in the surrounding counties of Franklin, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Webster, Hardin, Hamilton and Kossuth.

"If you’re positive in a household, we’ll test the household" is how McGrath summarized it.

If testing in Cerro Gordo rose to a quarter of the population, and the overall positive test rate of 7.5% didn't fluctuate at all, confirmed cases in the county would be at 796.

As for deaths from the virus in the county, the percentage of cases that have resulted in death is lower than the national average (3.4% to 2.94%).

In the first two months of the pandemic, there was only one death from COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County. And through the first part of July, there were no additional deaths.