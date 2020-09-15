Cerro Gordo County moving to withdraw from current mental health region

At the meeting, Watts said that the timing and process for the potential switch is "fair to everybody" so that region members can adjust their budgets.

"Nobody wants anybody to pull out and leave the region hanging," he said. "By doing this, it’ll be a good move to keep everybody happy."

CSS first came together in 2009 when former Mitchell County Supervisor Bob Lincoln helped put together a mental health region where Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth, Wright and 13 other counties pooled funds and shared resources. Before that, each of Iowa’s 99 counties handled its own mental health services.

The intent in forming the region was to provide equal levels of mental health service for residents in the region regardless of where they lived. And until 2020 Lincoln served as executive director for the region.