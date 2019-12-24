Cerro Gordo County moving forward on new engineering building

In less than a year from now, Cerro Gordo County's Engineering and Secondary Roads Department will likely have a new location to call its own.
By fall 2020, the department, which oversees more than 267 miles of paved roads, 700 miles of gravel roads and 156 bridges, plans to open an administrative building just west of the county's law enforcement center on Lark Avenue.
According to County Engineer Brandon Billings, there are limitations with some of the facilities the county currently has that have started to get too cost prohibitive.
"The building in Clear Lake, the roofs on both the buildings, are in horrific shape and for us to go through the expense of repairing that building we would invest a million dollars out there just to get it back to a good condition," Billings said.
Billings went to add that because of that rough shape there have been times when the county had to consider whether or not equipment would fit in the building rather than simply if the equipment was best for the job.
To allay possible fears that response times would be increased by the move, Billings clarified that delays shouldn't increase because county workers will now be able to highway speed for a good stretch.
"We can get there quickly, instead of trying to navigate through town."
Another issue that's been a concern for Billings and county engineer folks is the matter of safety.
He said the current location presents a possibility for kids wandering away from a nearby pool and getting hurt. And he said that in at least one instance, recently, there were sparks shooting out of a plug in.
"Having a new place that's built correctly and is up to code and will give us the ability to respond faster to everywhere else in the county will make us more efficient."
At last week's regular session of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, the three-member panel opted to move forward on a motion to let design firm Bergland and Cram finish final designs and prepare the project for bid-letting.
Board member Chris Watts said that the bid-letting for the project should begin soon and the groundbreaking should take place in April.
According to Watts, money the county would generate from the sale of old engineering properties will help fund the new facilities.
