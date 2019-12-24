Cerro Gordo County moving forward on new engineering building

Billings went to add that because of that rough shape there have been times when the county had to consider whether or not equipment would fit in the building rather than simply if the equipment was best for the job.

To allay possible fears that response times would be increased by the move, Billings clarified that delays shouldn't increase because county workers will now be able to highway speed for a good stretch.

"We can get there quickly, instead of trying to navigate through town."

Another issue that's been a concern for Billings and county engineer folks is the matter of safety.

He said the current location presents a possibility for kids wandering away from a nearby pool and getting hurt. And he said that in at least one instance, recently, there were sparks shooting out of a plug in.

"Having a new place that's built correctly and is up to code and will give us the ability to respond faster to everywhere else in the county will make us more efficient."