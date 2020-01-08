Cerro Gordo County man wins $10,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Cerro Gordo County man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
You have free articles remaining.
Stephen Leininger of Rockwell purchased his Iowa Lottery "$100,000 Mega Crossword" scratch game at Jonesy's Stop-N-Shop, located at 104 First St. N. in Rockwell. He claimed his prize Monday at the lottery's regional office in Mason City.
Leininger's claim was the fifth of 50 prizes of $10,000 in the game.
The "$100,000 Mega Crossword" is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.29 and 25 top prizes of $100,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.