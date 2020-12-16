Cerro Gordo County looking to receive first shipments of Moderna vaccine next week

Barring any issues with usage authorization, Cerro Gordo County officials are hoping that doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should start arriving in the area within the next week.

When that happens, health care workers will be some of the first to be vaccinated followed by the workers and residents at long-term care facilities.

The next group up after that is something county health and government officials are working on to get right.

"Next would be essential workers and, I’ll be honest with you, we’ve put that list together in a way that we believe is appropriately sequenced," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said at a press conference with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel on Wednesday afternoon.