Cerro Gordo County looking to receive first shipments of Moderna vaccine next week

Barring any issues with usage authorization, Cerro Gordo County officials are hoping that doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should start arriving in the area within the next week.
When that happens, health care workers will be some of the first to be vaccinated followed by the workers and residents at long-term care facilities.
The next group up after that is something county health and government officials are working on to get right.
"Next would be essential workers and, I’ll be honest with you, we’ve put that list together in a way that we believe is appropriately sequenced," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said at a press conference with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel on Wednesday afternoon.
Hanft then made clear that there isn't a need for people to call in and ask where they're going to land on the list. At least part of the reason for that is that at this moment time frames for additional vaccination rounds are hard to pin down exactly. When Schickel asked Hanft a time frame for vaccines to go to EMS, fire and police officials, Hanft said it was impossible to say.
"They might have it by mid-January or mid-February," Hanft said.
Support Local Journalism
At that same press conference, which also included Trinity Lutheran Church Senior Pastor Dan Gerrietts and MercyOne North Iowa clinical psychologist Brent Seaton, Hanft said that the county's current trends with the virus are encouraging but that that moderately good news and a vaccine being around the corner aren't reason enough to let up.
"Please continue to help us out," Hanft said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Cerro Gordo County's seven-day positive test rate for patients was below double digits at 9%. The 14-day average is at 13%, which is down 6% from the week prior. In addition, the county's "days to double" number, which marks how long it would take for total cases to double, went from just 19 days back up to 40.
Jared McNett's five memorable stories from 2020
In a year dominated by a deadly pandemic, there was still much to be inspired by and find hope in throughout North Iowa.
Back in the days when as many 2.7 million pay phones dotted the American landscape, this stalwart of Rockwell had functionality. It was needed.
When it comes to cutting a rug, age is just a number.
A small but dedicated group of Charles City residents is trying to keep history alive.
Mason City restaurant owner Maria Villegas is doing her part to bring back the North End while bringing residents an authentic taste from fart…
The Deling family in Swea City has had to help their son Corbin navigate a lot in his young life. For the past year, they've been pushing the …
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!