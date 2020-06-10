You are the owner of this article.
Cerro Gordo County looking to fill three board vacancies
Cerro Gordo County looking to fill three board vacancies

After a bill signing by Gov. Kim Reynolds this past week, Cerro Gordo County officials have some appointments to make.

The bill signed by Reynolds, HF2512, spells out that members of county planning and zoning commissions, as well county board of adjustment members, live "within the area regulated by the county zoning ordinance." Which means that, in Cerro Gordo County, officials now need to fill three positions to represent unincorporated areas.

According to Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins, two members will be lost on the Cerro Gordo Zoning Commission while one will be lost from the Cerro Gordo Board of Adjustment because of the new law. None of the three had residency in unincorporated areas of the county. 

Membership for both boards carry five-year terms.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

