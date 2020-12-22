Cerro Gordo County joins new mental health services region

Though the Tuesday morning meeting for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors didn't take long, lasting less than 10 minutes, it hit two topics that have been a consistent throughout 2020: mental health and construction.

For the former, the board unanimously approved entering into an agreement with 13 other counties as a part of the Central Iowa Community Services (CICS) mental health region.

The board made the decision to switch from its current mental health provider, County Social Services (CSS), in October. With the approval and decisions by the county board in recent months, Cerro Gordo will be a member of CICS effective July 1, 2021.

As for construction work, the three-person board was unanimous in approving purchase and tenant agreements that are necessary for making a county road project happen.

In 2021, the county is aiming to have a bridge replaced on 180th Street, east of Olive Avenue and north of Rockwell.