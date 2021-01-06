Cerro Gordo County has already used more than 75% of the initial COVID-19 vaccines its gotten

As far as what comes next, Hanft said that there isn't a sense of when the county will get its next batch of vaccines and that that matter is shifting.

"It’s a week-by-week basis. Each week we wait for vaccination," he said.

He was clear that when initial rounds of vaccinations for health care workers have concluded, the county will start making use of the Southport Mall location to offer the vaccine to the general public though that won't be for awhile still.

"I don’t think we’ll be doing general public vaccinations until well into the summer," Hanft said.

Right now, health care workers and people at long-term care facilities are still being vaccinated in the county. Just yesterday, Oakwood Care Center workers and residents in Clear Lake were administered doses by CVS Pharmacy.

Per Stanton, ABCM facilities, which includes Oakwood in Clear Lake and Heritage in Mason City, will have follow up vaccinations relatively.

"Three dates over six weeks where we’re going to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can," Stanton said. "By the 18th, all 31 of our facilities will have the first clinic for vaccinations."