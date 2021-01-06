 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo County has already used more than 75% of the initial COVID-19 vaccines its gotten
Cerro Gordo County has already used more than 75% of the initial COVID-19 vaccines its gotten

Mason City Public Health Press Conference

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel and CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft discuss where the area is at in its initial vaccinations for COVID and what plans the county has for mass public vaccinations at Southport. 

While health officials in some parts of the country are struggling with distribution of limited COVID-19 vaccinations, Cerro Gordo County has been able to use about 75% of the doses its received to this point. 

That's according to CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft who shared the information at Wednesday afternoon's press conference between himself, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel and Sam Stanton, executive medical director of ABCM. 

"And we hope to be close to 100% by Friday," Hanft said.

At this point, the county has gotten 1,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines which have largely gone to health care workers at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Statewide, Iowa has managed to use 54.4% of the total doses its received so far, which ranks it fifth in the nation, according to data from Bloomberg News.

As far as what comes next, Hanft said that there isn't a sense of when the county will get its next batch of vaccines and that that matter is shifting.

"It’s a week-by-week basis. Each week we wait for vaccination," he said. 

He was clear that when initial rounds of vaccinations for health care workers have concluded, the county will start making use of the Southport Mall location to offer the vaccine to the general public though that won't be for awhile still.

"I don’t think we’ll be doing general public vaccinations until well into the summer," Hanft said.

Right now, health care workers and people at long-term care facilities are still being vaccinated in the county. Just yesterday, Oakwood Care Center workers and residents in Clear Lake were administered doses by CVS Pharmacy. 

Per Stanton, ABCM facilities, which includes Oakwood in Clear Lake and Heritage in Mason City, will have follow up vaccinations relatively.

"Three dates over six weeks where we’re going to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can," Stanton said. "By the 18th, all 31 of our facilities will have the first clinic for vaccinations."

Jenna Kuechenberg COVID vaccine

Jenna Kuechenberg, Oakwood Care Center director of nursing, receives her COVID-19 vaccine. She was instrumental with paperwork and inputting mandated information into various sites prior to the clinic with CVS.

Through Wednesday, Cerro Gordo County's 14-day positive test rate is 11%, which is down from the highs of November but still up from rates seen in the summertime.

Since the pandemic began, more than 4,400 cases have been reported in the county and 63 people have died with COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

