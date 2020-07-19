Cerro Gordo County farmer focuses on soybean products, transportation

Casey Schlichting says he focuses on improving the agriculture transportation system and developing and maintaining markets for soybeans.
“It’s something you don’t think about as a soybean farmer, but if we don’t keep our bridges and roads up, it’s hard to get our soybeans to market,” said Casey Schlichting, who farms with his dad Duane and uncle Ron.
Schlichting graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1996, then went to college for a year. He later decided to enter the workforce, and in 1999 Casey’s dad asked if he wanted to return to the farm.
Today Casey, his wife Teresa, and their two children live on a third generation farm west of Mason City. The farm was originally purchased by his grandparents in 1948, and today they partner with his Dad and Uncle in a row crop farming operation.
Serving on the Demand Committee for the Iowa Soybean Association, the District Two representative since 2016 has studied many aspects of the agriculture transportation systems that transports commodities from Iowa farms to consumers around the world.
“I’ve worked with Mike Stienhoek, director of the Iowa Soybean Transportation Council,” said Schlichting. “He found that the states weren’t doing a good job of keeping soybeans moving so he watches over everything from county bridges to dreddging the lower Mississippi. He works with everyone from county engineers to the head of the Army Corp of Engineers.”
Schlichting also uses his position to focus on promoting soy products such as Bio Diesel.
“Bio Discel-10, 15, and 20 all help to add lubricants to the fuel, because Bio-Diesel runs cleaner,” said Schlichting, who states he runs B-20 in all of his farm equipment, and trucks. “One has to be careful when they change over to Bio Diesel, because it will really clean the walls of an old fuel tank, and the residue can then clog fuel filters.”
Schlichting believes that paying four or five cents extra per gallon for B-20 fuel is a good investment, because it keeps expensive fuel systems cleaner and better lubricated.
He is now watching another soybean product that has been implemented on the Iowa State University (ISU) Campus in Ames.
“Soy Asphalt is a very neat product. It could use a lot of US soy-oil, but we have to prove it’s a good product, and then convince county engineers that so much of the oil in Asphalt needs to be renewable,” said Schlichting. “They did some roads with it on the ISU Campus last year. They wanted to see if the product reacts better to freezing and thawing.”
The experimental asphalt blend is made of petroleum and will take 70 bushels of soybeans converted into soy-oil to construct a mile of hard surfaced road.
Schlichting believes soy-oil has an expanding market in producing plastics too, citing that major farm machinery companies are using soy-oil to produce fenders and other components. By-products from bean crushing are also being reused on livestock farms. Some processors mix beans hulls, and soy-oil and sell it as feed, which adds energy to livestock rations.
The Schlichting family run a conventional soybean operation, with a corn-soybean rotation. They plant their Extend Soybeans in 30 inch rows.
“One thing I have been playing with is plant population,” said Schlichting. “Growing corn on good ground you should plant a higher population, but with good ground you plant a lower soybean population, which allows the beans to bush out. Where there is lighter soil, you should plant a higher soybean population.”
Schlichting, who traveled to China and Japan last year, said he was amazed at the density of population in both countries. He believes that many nations will continue to look toward the US for their need of soybean protein to feed their large populations.
