Cerro Gordo County farmer focuses on soybean products, transportation

Schlichting also uses his position to focus on promoting soy products such as Bio Diesel.

“Bio Discel-10, 15, and 20 all help to add lubricants to the fuel, because Bio-Diesel runs cleaner,” said Schlichting, who states he runs B-20 in all of his farm equipment, and trucks. “One has to be careful when they change over to Bio Diesel, because it will really clean the walls of an old fuel tank, and the residue can then clog fuel filters.”

Schlichting believes that paying four or five cents extra per gallon for B-20 fuel is a good investment, because it keeps expensive fuel systems cleaner and better lubricated.

He is now watching another soybean product that has been implemented on the Iowa State University (ISU) Campus in Ames.

“Soy Asphalt is a very neat product. It could use a lot of US soy-oil, but we have to prove it’s a good product, and then convince county engineers that so much of the oil in Asphalt needs to be renewable,” said Schlichting. “They did some roads with it on the ISU Campus last year. They wanted to see if the product reacts better to freezing and thawing.”

The experimental asphalt blend is made of petroleum and will take 70 bushels of soybeans converted into soy-oil to construct a mile of hard surfaced road.