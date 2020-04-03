Cerro Gordo County economic group launches small businesses recovery fund

While the basic contours have been drawn, the plan still needs to be filled out by the respective government bodies who will meet this upcoming week to consider it. Ideally all three will contribute $500,000 each while private business and individual residents will be able to contribute as well.

In the release, Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Latham expressed solidarity with the predicament many now find themselves in.

"As a small business person myself, I know how scary it is to not know if you can make the next mortgage payment or payroll, especially when you can’t keep your doors open or serve your customers or generate revenues through no fault of your own."

If implemented, the North Iowa Corridor will administer the program with a review committee helping to determine the award amount based on metrics such as revenue losses and employee disruption. Program details and applications are available on the "Recovery Fund" page of the North Iowa Corridor's website.