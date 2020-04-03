Cerro Gordo County economic group launches small businesses recovery fund

Near the start of a Wednesday press conference between Mason City, MercyOne North Iowa and Cerro Gordo County Public Health officiails, Mayor Bill Schickel shared word from North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Chad Schreck that 40% of the area businesses that his group surveyed are "looking at the possibility of layoffs but doing everything they can to avoid that."
Along with that, 40 percent were projecting lower revenue in the future quarter and a majority reported lost revenue already.
To try and combat that, the North Iowa Corridor announced on Friday afternoon that it's developing a "Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund" with the cities of Clear Lake and Mason City (as well as Cerro Gordo County) to "provide relief assistance to our small businesses most impacted by the COVID pandemic."
According to Schreck, businesses, within the county, who have experienced significant disruption and revenue losses, will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to "help ensure continuity."
"This assistance will provide our businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow that can be deployed for a variety of uses; including lease/mortgage payments, utilities, payroll, or other costs while they are unable to conduct normal operations," Schreck said in a release announcing the plan.
While the basic contours have been drawn, the plan still needs to be filled out by the respective government bodies who will meet this upcoming week to consider it. Ideally all three will contribute $500,000 each while private business and individual residents will be able to contribute as well.
In the release, Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Latham expressed solidarity with the predicament many now find themselves in.
"As a small business person myself, I know how scary it is to not know if you can make the next mortgage payment or payroll, especially when you can’t keep your doors open or serve your customers or generate revenues through no fault of your own."
"At first we thought it was going to blow over but now it’s getting real."
If implemented, the North Iowa Corridor will administer the program with a review committee helping to determine the award amount based on metrics such as revenue losses and employee disruption. Program details and applications are available on the "Recovery Fund" page of the North Iowa Corridor's website.
As Schreck noted in the release, pre-applications to verify eligibility open April 8, first reviews of full applications happen on April 17 and will continue weekly until funds are expended.
