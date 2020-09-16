Cerro Gordo County currently has 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations

-
When Mason City and Cerro Gordo County Public Health officials held some of the earliest press conferences in March to keep residents informed about the then nascent COVID-19 pandemic they made sure to include MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center President Rod Schlader.
Six months later, the hospital chief executive returned to chat with Mayor Bill Schickel about what staff had learned over six months and where the facility currently stands in relation to COVID-19.
According to Schlader, right now, MercyOne North Iowa currently has 14 patients that are hospitalized from COVID-19 which is down from a peak of 27 during the worst days of the pandemic in Cerro Gordo County.
"It's been consistent... We haven’t seen that change and that probably tells us a little bit about the disease as well," Schlader said.
In part because of that kind of steadiness, Schlader told Schickel that MercyOne North Iowa hasn't been overly strained. There isn't a shortage on beds and the hospital is actually adding eight more to accommodate for any potential surge.
Right now, Schlader shared that a bigger issue for the hospital is one aspect of testing.
"We have good capacity for testing, in-house," he said. "It’s not as fast as we’d like to see in the field, in terms of turnaround time."
But even that, MercyOne North Iowa is working on. Schlader said that the hospital is working on securing two Abbott testing machines that can bring results back in minutes rather than days with the caveat being there's a slight reduction in test accuracy.
As far as what big lessons Schlader has learned over the past six months, the MercyOne North Iowa president said that he's taken encouragement from the way that individual action is able to positively affect the curve of cases.
"We’d love to get out of our visitor restriction and, to do that, I encourage people to do all of the precautions that we talk about."
He also said that there have been difficulties for staff and patients alike, not everyday is a walk in the park, but that things are in a better place now. As far as he's concerned, there isn't a safer place in the county for staff as well as for any patients that come through.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
Jared McNett
Reporter
