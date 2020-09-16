Cerro Gordo County currently has 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations

In part because of that kind of steadiness, Schlader told Schickel that MercyOne North Iowa hasn't been overly strained. There isn't a shortage on beds and the hospital is actually adding eight more to accommodate for any potential surge.

Right now, Schlader shared that a bigger issue for the hospital is one aspect of testing.

"We have good capacity for testing, in-house," he said. "It’s not as fast as we’d like to see in the field, in terms of turnaround time."

But even that, MercyOne North Iowa is working on. Schlader said that the hospital is working on securing two Abbott testing machines that can bring results back in minutes rather than days with the caveat being there's a slight reduction in test accuracy.

As far as what big lessons Schlader has learned over the past six months, the MercyOne North Iowa president said that he's taken encouragement from the way that individual action is able to positively affect the curve of cases.

"We’d love to get out of our visitor restriction and, to do that, I encourage people to do all of the precautions that we talk about."