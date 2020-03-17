Cerro Gordo County: Courthouse closed, except for court rooms, auditor

As a flurry of cancellations continue to come in as a response to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 concerns, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors met this morning and added to the list.
The County Courthouse will effectively close everything but the second floor court rooms and the county auditor's office, which will both have much more restricted access than normal.
In discussing the change with the three-member Board, Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that residents will be able to work out business with other offices by email, phone and hard mail. "If you need to do business with those offices, call ahead of time and figure something out," Meyer said. Offices for the county treasurer will be accessible by drop box while Veteran Affairs will be by appointment only.
"We encourage anybody to call ahead with any questions or concerns," Meyer reaffirmed.
According to him, the county intends to have a drive-up window of sorts where people will be able to stop by and submit info that they need to but the county still needs to get that set up.
Meyer also made clear that the policy will be indefinite as it's tough to know, right now, how long government agencies will need to take such levels of precaution.
Because of that indefiniteness, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft informed the board that his department is going to have a cash flow problem as far the budget goes.
"It’s not us buying stuff, it’s normal income just not coming in," Hanft acknowledged.
To blunt some of those fears, District 2 Board Member Casey Callanan stressed that he had confidence the county would navigate such uncertain waters.
"I have no concerns, whatsoever, that we won’t weather the storm," Callanan said.
Within the next week, the board expects to have a more in-depth discussion with the Department of Public Health about future budgeting issues.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Plenty of weekend news to catch up on this Monday:
The city of Clear Lake may be considering another developer for a hotel and conference center project east of Interstate 35.
In the face of substantial community spread of the coronavirus, Forest City CSD and West Hancock CSD are closing for the next four weeks.
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and legislative leaders will suspend their 2020 session for at le…
The Clear Lake Community School District will be closed for 30 days.
The chance of nabbing a rabbit on Feb. 29 is something that only occurs once in every four years.
What you need to see now is all the new development that is taking place. You read and hear about one project or another but what is happening collectively is amazing.
Visit globegazette.com/extras/celebrations for online forms to submit your Celebration items. Deadline for Sunday publication is 5 p.m. Monday.
*Editor's note: Chad Sundermeyer announced in a Facebook post on Monday, that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he will be delaying his Appalachia…
Government bodies in Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright are getting up-to-date info to residents while staying in routine contact with state and national groups.
Following talks with Cerro Gordo County Public Health, along with the community school district, in efforts to contain COVID-19, the Mason Cit…
Can someone please tell me -- why the run on toilet paper?
After competing Monday at an indoor girls track meet, assistant coach Roman Ott gave his discus and shot put throwers the week off to enjoy th…
The Clear Lake City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday for its proposed 2020-21 budget.
City still confident it will hit March 31 deadline for financing and July 1 deadline for construction to start.
Mason City Community Schools students will enjoy their spring break for just a little bit longer.
There are now cases spread across four counties: Carroll, Harrison, Johnson and Pottawattamie.
Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.
The City of Forest City organized plans and procedures for handling coronavirus with multiple various community entities - plans that include temporarily closing doors.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.