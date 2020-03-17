Cerro Gordo County: Courthouse closed, except for court rooms, auditor

According to him, the county intends to have a drive-up window of sorts where people will be able to stop by and submit info that they need to but the county still needs to get that set up.

Meyer also made clear that the policy will be indefinite as it's tough to know, right now, how long government agencies will need to take such levels of precaution.

Because of that indefiniteness, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft informed the board that his department is going to have a cash flow problem as far the budget goes.

"It’s not us buying stuff, it’s normal income just not coming in," Hanft acknowledged.

To blunt some of those fears, District 2 Board Member Casey Callanan stressed that he had confidence the county would navigate such uncertain waters.

"I have no concerns, whatsoever, that we won’t weather the storm," Callanan said.

Within the next week, the board expects to have a more in-depth discussion with the Department of Public Health about future budgeting issues.

