You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cerro Gordo County: Courthouse closed, except for court rooms, auditor
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Cerro Gordo County: Courthouse closed, except for court rooms, auditor

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors members Casey Callanan (left), Chris Watts (center) and Tim Latham (right). 

As a flurry of cancellations continue to come in as a response to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 concerns, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors met this morning and added to the list.

The County Courthouse will effectively close everything but the second floor court rooms and the county auditor's office, which will both have much more restricted access than normal.

In discussing the change with the three-member Board, Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that residents will be able to work out business with other offices by email, phone and hard mail. "If you need to do business with those offices, call ahead of time and figure something out," Meyer said. Offices for the county treasurer will be accessible by drop box while Veteran Affairs will be by appointment only.

"We encourage anybody to call ahead with any questions or concerns," Meyer reaffirmed.

According to him, the county intends to have a drive-up window of sorts where people will be able to stop by and submit info that they need to but the county still needs to get that set up.

Meyer also made clear that the policy will be indefinite as it's tough to know, right now, how long government agencies will need to take such levels of precaution.

Because of that indefiniteness, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft informed the board that his department is going to have a cash flow problem as far the budget goes.

"It’s not us buying stuff, it’s normal income just not coming in," Hanft acknowledged. 

To blunt some of those fears, District 2 Board Member Casey Callanan stressed that he had confidence the county would navigate such uncertain waters. 

"I have no concerns, whatsoever, that we won’t weather the storm," Callanan said. 

Within the next week, the board expects to have a more in-depth discussion with the Department of Public Health about future budgeting issues. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend

Plenty of weekend news to catch up on this Monday:

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled
Latest News
breaking top story

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

  • Globe Gazette staff
  • Updated
  • 1

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News